CONSTANTIA, N.Y. – Authorities arrested a Hastings man Thursday for allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal crash in the town of Constantia last September.
The Oswego County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday the arrest of 26-year-old Michael M. Palmowski II, of Hastings, in connection to a September 26 motor vehicle crash. Palmowski is charged with several felonies related to his allegedly leaving the scene of the single-vehicle crash that seriously injured and led to the death of a female passenger.
Deputies said an investigation into the crash determined Palmowski was the driver of a vehicle that last September went off the roadway and collided with a tree off Center Street, which runs north from state Route 49 in the village of Cleveland before terminating at the intersection of Drought Road and Hopkins Road in the town of Constantia.
Authorities said a female passenger — identified as 23-year-old Courtney Riddel, of Baldwinsville — was seriously injured in the crash and later died as a result of those injuries.
Deputies charged Palmowski with first-degree vehicular manslaughter, a class C felony, leaving the scene of a fatal accident without reporting, a class D felony, and two counts of first-degree aggravated unlicensed operator, a class E felony.
Palmowski was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in Constantia Town Court on July 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.