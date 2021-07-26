Harborquest 2021: Opening Day Clue for Monday, July 26

To our dear Harborquesters,
While we encourage all readers to participate in the fun of questing, we also urge all potential treasure hunters to consider their health, surroundings and fellow Harborquesters. This is a fun, free event for the Oswego community and in the spirit of friendly competition, we ask for everyone to take a deep breath and respect property and each other. Information on the prize package will appear this week in The Palladium-Times.
PLEASE BE SAFE
- The Harborquest Medallion is not located in or on the shoulder of a roadway.
- The Medallion is not located inside a private building.
- The Medallion is not on or near any church property.
Please respect the wishes and instructions of law enforcement and property owners, as we want to keep the Harborquest fun going for many years.
The Harborquest Medallion is hidden in the city of Oswego in a location requiring no digging, climbing or dismantling of any kind.
A clue will appear Monday, July 26 at www.oswegocountynews.com and then each day in print until the Medallion is found.
- Additional clues will be posted daily at Harborquest 2021 co-sponsor JP Jewelers, 136 W. Bridge St., Oswego.
- Clues will not be given over the phone. Do not call office to check if Medallion has been found — as soon as a winner has been verified, we will announce the news.
- Upon finding the Harborquest Medallion, immediately contact Pall-Times managing editor Seth Wallace at 315-343-3800, ext. 2245, to arrange for redemption and claiming of your prize. (NOTE: To verify the winner, we will ask for details of where you found the medallion.)
- Employees of The Palladium-Times and their immediate families are not eligible to participate.
MONDAY, JULY 26, 2021 HARBORQUEST CLUE:
Welcome to Harborquest!
Oswego, this is your time to shine
Our contest goes from field to shoreline
Don’t pass a day or a page or a clue
Searching the Port City all the way through!
