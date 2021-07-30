Harborquest 2021 clues explained, top to bottom

This year’s Harborquest contained a new wrinkle — did you catch it?
OSWEGO — Harborquest 2021 is in the books! Thank you to our great sponsor JP Jeweler and all our participants — Questers make the quest, as the saying goes. For this year’s edition, The Palladium-Times maintained its tradition of rhyming clues with hidden meaning pointing medallion-hungry searchers in the right direction while inserting another thematic element.
Take a look at the clues above, stacked in the order they appeared from Monday, July 26 through Friday, July 31. Beginning with the first line of the first clue (“Welcome to Harborquest!”) trace with your finger, top to bottom, the first letter of each line. Following the same pattern, the rest of the clues will give you the exact location of the medallion.
We hope you enjoyed this year’s Harborquest, and look forward to Harborquest 2022.
Seth Wallace
Editor
The Palladium-Times
Day 1
Welcome to Harborquest!
Oswego, this is your time to shine
Our contest goes from field to shoreline
Don’t pass a day or a page or a clue
Searching the Port City all the way through!
Day 2
By now, the search has taken flight
Each quest goes on through day and night!
How can you narrow down the place?
It’s as easy as tying your shoelace
Now take what you have heard today
Don’t be late, do not delay!
Day 3
Oswego: With two days gone and no winner crowned
Someone has time to turn this around
Wednesday’s the middle of the week
Even when you treasure seek
Get your supplies, load up your backpack
Out in the wild, you may need an almanac
Day 4
Many quest, but few will win!
In the new year, fresh folks walk in
Do you remember those old days?
Do you remember those old ways?
Little kids to young adults
Expect always the same results
Day 5
Spray from the lake I cannot feel
Children laugh, and yell, and squeal
High school, no — elementary too
Our junior high you must go to
Out on the trails, waiting for you
Look for the signs — they’ll lead you true
