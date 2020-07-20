To our dear Harborquesters,
This year’s Harborquest is like no other. While we encourage all readers to participate in the fun of questing, we also urge all potential treasure hunters to consider their heath, and the health of those around them. Observe social distancing while searching, and when social distancing is not possible, wear a mask or face covering. Also: PLEASE BE SAFE. The Harborquest Medallion is not located in or on the shoulder of a roadway. The Medallion is not located inside a private building. Please respect the wishes and instructions of law enforcement and property owners, as we want to keep the Harborquest fun going for many years.
- A clue will appear Wednesday, July 22 and Friday, July 24 online at oswegocountynews.com until the Medallion is found.
- A clue will appear in Tuesday and Thursday’s print edition of The Palladium-Times until the Medallion is found.
- Additional clues will be posted daily at Harborquest 2020 co-sponsor JP Jewelers, 136 W. Bridge St., Oswego.
- Clues will not be given over the phone. Do not call office to check if Medallion has been found — as soon a winner has been verified, we will announce the news.
- Upon finding the Harborquest Medallion, immediately call Pall-Times managing editor Seth Wallace at 315-343-3800, ext. 2245, to arrange for redemption and claiming of your prize. (NOTE: To verify the winner, we will ask for details of where you found the medallion.)
- Prize package is worth $2,000 and subject to conditions; winners will choose five different participating businesses at which to redeem their prizes.
- Employees of The Palladium-Times and their immediate families are not eligible to participate.
MONDAY, JULY 20, 2020 HARBORQUEST CLUE:
The news came fast and hard in May that Harborfest had gone away
For one tough year we will hold on, until the virus threat is gone.
No crowds, no tunes, no food truck eats,
We’ll miss the beer and wine and treats.
“BUT WAIT,” we heard, from far and near
“THE HARBORQUEST CAN’T DISAPPEAR!
We want to search, to quest, to find,
We want to look for clues in rhyme!”
Well here’s the first one, our dear Questers,
And in this court, I’ll be your jester.
Listen closely to my lines, for therein is contained the kind
Of information that will shine a spotlight and your paths align
With last night’s moonglow glinting clear. Maybe this will be your year?
I placed it carefully, you see, and if you find it you’ll agree.
Good luck, be safe, check back each day.
We’re glad to have you join us play.
