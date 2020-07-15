Harborquest 2020 begins Monday, July 20

OSWEGO — It wouldn’t be late July in the Port City without the annual Harborquest treasure hunt. Even though its namesake event, Harborfest, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Palladium-Times felt a tremendous urge to continue one of our favorite traditions.
For more information on the rules, details and prize package for this fun (and for one lucky quester, immensely rewarding) family event, read on:
This year’s Harborquest is like no other. While we encourage all readers to participate in the fun of questing, we also urge all potential treasure hunters to consider their heath, and the health of those around them. Observe social distancing while searching, and when social distancing is not possible, wear a mask or face covering. Also: PLEASE BE SAFE. The Harborquest Medallion is not located in or on the shoulder of a roadway. The Medallion is not located inside a private building. Please respect the wishes and instructions of law enforcement and property owners, as we want to keep the Harborquest fun going for many years.
The Harborquest Medallion is hidden in the city of Oswego in a location requiring no digging, climbing or dismantling of any kind.
- A clue will appear in The Palladium-Times every day Monday, July 22, through Friday, July 26, until the Medallion is found.
- Additional clues will be posted daily at JP Jewelers, 136 W. Bridge St., Oswego.
- Clues will not be given over the phone.
- Upon finding the Harborquest Medallion, immediately call Pall-Times managing editor Seth Wallace at 315-343-3800, ext. 2245, to arrange for redemption and claiming of your prize. (NOTE: To verify the winner, we will ask for details of where you found the medallion.)
- The winner must choose five different businesses for the gift certificate section of the prize from the sponsors (see at right).
- Employees of The Palladium-Times and their immediate families are not eligible to participate.
