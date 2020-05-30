OSWEGO — Two of the Port City's premier summer events have been called off.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow on Saturday announced Harborfest and the city's July 4 Independence Day Parade are cancelled this year due to COVID-19 concerns and ongoing construction at the city's waterfront. Both events draw massive crowds throughout the Port City, with approximately 75,000 people visiting Harborfest throughout the four-day festival that includes dozens of musical performances and amusement rides in addition to a world-class fireworks display.
“We are disappointed that the Independence Day Parade and Harborfest 2020 are cancelled,” the mayor said in a Saturday morning statement.
In addition to concerns related to the spread of COVID-19 and public health risks associated with the disease, Barlow noted Wright’s Landing Marina and the waterfront area is currently under construction, creating an unsafe environment. The city is in the middle of a $15 million transformation of the Lake Ontario waterfront, including the marina and International Pier.
“While this was certainly a difficult decision, I believe it is in the best interest of public health and public safety to cancel the event and also allows our construction projects to continue making progress,” Barlow said.
Harborfest Executive Director Peter Myles said the Harborfest Board of Directors arrived unfortunately at the reality of the situation, and made the call to pull the plug on what would have been the 33rd annual event.
"For the past several weeks, the board has been evaluating information from state and local officials as well as the financial feasibility of holding the festival using a reduced number of venues,” Myles said. “Given all the information obtained, they made their decision to cancel this year’s festival in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
Harborfest board members felt it would be “nearly impossible to maintain social distancing and safety protocols at the event,” Myles said.
The Harborfest board members share a feeling of disappointment in canceling the event, Myles said, adding it was “very apparent” the “the responsible choice” would be to support health and safety, minimize the spread of COVID-19 and try again next year.
Barlow thanked Myles and the Harborfest board for working with city officials on the tough decision.
“I look forward to working with them over the next 12 months to explore ways to bring Harborfest back stronger in 2021,” Barlow said.
Barlow said the Oswego Independence Day firework display is still scheduled to take place on July 5 at 9:45 p.m. City officials plan to launch the July 5 fireworks display from the pedestrian railroad bridge to allow for more accessible viewing locations and to maintain proper social distancing.
