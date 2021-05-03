Harborfest 2021 cancelled, city to host downtown block party July 4

OSWEGO — Event officials announced Monday the cancellation of Harborfest 2021 owing to insurmountable pandemic-related complications, while Oswego’s mayor said he’ll step in to host a downtown block party in hopes of recapturing some of the Port City’s summer magic.
The Harborfest Board of Directors, according to Executive Director Peter Myles, made the “very difficult decision” recently to shut down the popular waterfront celebration for the second year in a row.
“Being a free, city-wide festival with no specific points of entry, there’s no way to screen attendees or limit crowd capacity,” said Myles.
For more than 30 years, Harborfest has drawn hundreds of thousands of visitors to Oswego each summer for the weekend-long party featuring a midway, expansive food vendor offerings, a children’s parade, family park and general merriment throughout the city. Free shoreline concerts in Breitbeck Park on Friday and Saturday nights featuring nationally known headlining acts are the centerpiece of Harborfest, but now are a COVID-19 liability.
Myles said the “unpredictable nature” of the pandemic and other related issues like vaccinations and virus variants convinced the Board of Directors “it was not possible to safely hold this community event this year.”
“We are looking forward to Harborfest 2022,” said Myles.
Also on Monday, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced his administration would host a “downtown block party” on Sunday, July 4 culminating in a fireworks display — a nod to the traditional grand finale on the closing night of Harborfest.
“If there was a way to put on the events the way our residents are accustomed to, and with the state’s permission, we would’ve loved to do so,” Barlow said. “It just isn’t achievable at this time.”
The city’s Independence Day Parade has also been cancelled for 2021, also due to COVID restrictions and the unavailability of large group ensembles — marching bands, for example.
“I understand the disappointment,” Barlow said. “We will still get back to some key events this summer to get people outside, and look forward to a Harborfest and parade in 2022.”
The city’s downtown block party will featuring local musicians including rock band Long Time Coming and acclaimed singer/songwriter John McConnell performing live on West First Street. The city’s open container ordinance will be temporarily lifted, Barlow also said, to allow alcoholic beverages and several downtown restaurants to further expand their available outdoor dining space. Officials also plan for street vendors and performers, along with other “fun activities” in and around the Donald R. Hill Memorial Plaza and City Hall.
Fireworks viewing areas will be set up in the former YMCA building parking lot on West First Street, the east and west linear riverwalks, and the Utica Street Bridge.
