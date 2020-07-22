Harborquest 2020 Clue for Wednesday, July 22:
The midweek blues have got you down? Come on, there's treasure all around!
Do you like trees? Or rocks and dirt? Well then just let me reassert
You'll find it if you look real hard (but please stay out of people's yards)
I've given you some clues, it's true
The Questing now is up to you
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.