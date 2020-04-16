HANNIBAL — While Floyd Calkins expects a smaller turnout, the Hannibal town supervisor is still encouraging people to participate in the annual Earth Day Cleanup Saturday.
Calkins considered postponing the event, but decided that the event would continue as scheduled with changes to follow social distancing guidelines. Calkins said many of the town roads are in need of attention.
“It’s important to still do this event to encourage everyone to clean up roadside trash, which will ideally discourage people from littering,” Calkins said.
The event, which has more than a dozen people who say they’ll attend and another two dozen interested on Facebook, is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday.
Trash bags can be picked up at the town hall between 8-9 a.m. People should stay in their cars and allow workers to deliver the bags through their windows.
Calkins also encouraged people to only pick up trash with the people who are living with them, and stay distant from other groups. Volunteer hours will be recognized if needed.
Participants should also wear brightly colored clothing so they’re easy to be seen.
There will be a truck located at the Hannibal Town Hall all weekend for people to dispose of roadside trash.
For Calkins, the main goal is to keep growing the event each year. Earth Day this year is April 22, a time to celebrate environmental protection.
“The goal is to get more trash picked up and more people participating in the event than last year,” Calkins said.
More information can be found on the Facebook event page https://www.facebook.com/events/226813118483232.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.