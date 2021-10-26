Hannibal to hold special meeting on budget, fire contract

HANNIBAL — After concerns arose from Hannibal Fire Company officials and the community about the town’s tentative fire contract, town officials Wednesday tabled a measure to approve the fire contract and set the preliminary budget.
Instead, they scheduled a special town meeting Oct. 27 to address the matter.
Disagreements were raised last week between town and fire company officials regarding the three-year fire protection contract’s proposed cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) and impact on the town’s 2022 tax levy and budget.
A copy of the town’s proposed tentative contract obtained by The Palladium-Times earlier this year stated that more than $800,000 would be allocated to the Hannibal Fire Company across the next three years — $276,278 in 2022, $281,804 in 2023 and $287,440 in 2024 — for “consideration of furnishing aid and use of its apparatus” during emergencies.
These rates represent a zero percent tax levy increase for 2022, a 2 percent tax levy increase in 2023 and a subsequent 2 percent increase in 2024, Hannibal Town Supervisor Floyd Calkins said.
Last year, town and fire company officials agreed to a one-year $276,278 contract.
However, during Wednesday’s public hearing, Hannibal Fire Company President Tim Malone told town leaders the proposed rates “won’t work” for the fire company. He noted the company’s desire for higher COLA to align with higher product prices in recent months. In front of the board and a small crowd, Malone proposed a “more sufficient” contract, a three-year contract with a 2 percent tax-levy increase each year.
“You didn’t like our proposal we sent to you (earlier this year) and we did the cost of living for years and it fluctuates,” Malone said Wednesday. “I understand your thinking that COLA might skyrocket cause it’s (more than 5 percent) now, (but) that just proves that if the government is giving Social Security something, everything has really gone up (in price).”
Calkins said the proposed contract amount the town set earlier this year was because the town “needed to get something on paper” as the budget timeline draws closer.
According to the office of the state comptroller, local municipalities have until Dec. 31 annually to decide their next year’s spending plan. When town leaders were attempting to establish the 2022 Hannibal Preliminary Budget, discussions ensued and forced Calkins to express concern on the late proposed changes.
“I have been through these negotiations, and I don’t know if it has always been to wait until public hearing and come to the board with likes or dislikes. (Company officials) could come to any meeting at any time to work out the details,” Calkins said Wednesday. “It’s a lot easier to have a contract that says what is going to be for planning and everything. We had to come up with something to put in our tentative budget.”
The amount the town had set, Calkins said, represented previously discussed rates between the two parties. Calkins on Wednesday also noted the town’s previous 10-year contract tax levy rate average, based off the town records, was 1.6 percent.
Malone chimed back and said due to a “misunderstanding” between the town and fire company, the proposed changes arose.
“We were waiting to see what the town would offer us, and we never got that back,” Malone told The Palladium-Times Thursday. “They thought we were giving them something and we thought they were giving us something.”
Fellow town leaders Wednesday, however, had alternative contract proposals.
Hannibal Town Board member Virginia Wilbur proposed a 2 percent one-year contract, while fellow board member Heather Ladd proposed a one-year contract with a 1.6 percent tax levy increase.
Following further discussion, Wilbur proposed a measure tabling the contract’s approval to allow more time for discussion, plus feedback from the two board members absent from the meeting — Brenda Wilson and Gregory Hilton.
The contract represents a long-standing tradition and agreement between the town and fire company representatives and is required because the town of Hannibal doesn’t have a fire district like most local municipalities.
Municipalities with a fire protection district include the contract as part of their tax levy limit, while fire districts often have their own separate tax levy independent from the municipal taxes.
The special meeting regarding the contact and 2022 preliminary town budget vote is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m. in the Hannibal Town Hall located at 824 county Route 34 in the town of Hannibal. The meeting is open to the public.
For more information visit www.hannibalny.org or call 315-564-6037.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.