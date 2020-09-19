Hannibal teen dead, another in critical condition after alleged hit-and-run; Fulton man charged

HANNIBAL — One teenager is dead and another in critical condition after a Fulton man allegedly hit them with his truck then fled the scene.
New York State Police announced Saturday Kaydence E. Nichols, 16, of Hannibal, suffered fatal injuries as a result of the alleged incident, which occurred between midnight and 1 a.m. earlier that same day. Riley P. Trumble, 17, also of Hannibal, was allegedly struck by Rogers’ truck at the same time, and was transported to Upstate University Hospital.
Christopher J. Rogers II, 29, of 217 Germandale Drive, Fulton, has been arrested in connection with Nichols’ death, police said.
According to police, Nichols, Trumble and a third pedestrian were walking along the shoulder of state Route 176 in Hannibal at approximately 12:34 a.m. Sept. 19 when a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck, allegedly operated by Rogers, struck the two teens and continued on without stopping. Officials said police obtained a warrant to draw Rogers' blood for analysis.
Rogers has been charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident, both class D felonies. He was also charged with second-degree vehicular assault, a class E felony, and driving while intoxicated, according to state police. He was arraigned at approximately 6:45 p.m. Saturday in Oswego County centralized arraignment court and remanded to custody with bail set at $25,000 cash, $50,000 bond or $100,000 partially secured bond, according to officials.
The NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene, police said, and the investigation is ongoing. Troopers are “looking to speak with the operator and/or occupants of a sedan that was traveling closely behind the suspect vehicle when this collision occurred.”
“This sedan was traveling in a southwesterly direction behind a white Ram pickup truck with South Carolina license plates,“ officials said. If you have any information, please contact the state police at 315-366-6000.
Police said the Hannibal Central School District has notified its students, and counseling services would be available Hannibal High School on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.
Oswego County District Attorney Greg Oakes told The Palladium-Times Saturday after Rogers' arraignment that if the alleged hit-and-run occurred six months ago (before tweaks to the state's controversial bail reform laws), the court would have been "compelled to release him on his own recognizance."
"Even though second-degree vehicular manslaughter is a homicide offense, it was previously considered 'non-violent,'" said Oakes, who has joined other upstate officials in calling for even further amendments to the state's bail system due to what they say are glaring holes in its operation.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by multiple agencies including the city of Fulton Police Department, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, the Oswego County District Attorney’s Office, the Hannibal Fire Company and the Granby Center Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.