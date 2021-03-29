Hannibal student Emma Wood making a difference in community and beyond

HANNIBAL — Hannibal High School student Emma Wood is making the most of her senior year, as she was recently selected to participate in two one-in-a-lifetime opportunities with different organizations.
Wood, a member of the school’s SADD Club, was chosen as one of three SADD members across the country to participate in a town hall focusing on substance abuse and addiction. The event was hosted by Rick Birt, president and CEO of SADD, and featured panelists whose lives were impacted by the lasting effects alcoholism or drug use. For Wood, the story was personal and close to home.
“SADD seemed like the perfect opportunity to cope with the loss of a classmate,” Wood said as she reflected on her classmate who was hit by a drunk driver in the fall. “I quickly realized that the work that I was putting into my local chapter was fuel for a grander mission with an even greater reward.”
The virtual town hall will premiere on social media, at facebook.com/saddnation, in April for Alcohol Awareness Month. Additionally, Wood will make her debut in a theatrical performance titled, “Is it Worth the Risk?”, which will also appear in SADD’s national social media campaign for Alcohol Awareness Month.
“The national SADD organization has allowed me unique opportunities to represent Hannibal,” Wood said. “SADD is breaking ground to expand its work and reach college students to support them in making responsible decisions throughout their transition to adulthood, and I am excited to be engaged in this endeavor.”
In addition to her work as an advocate for SADD, Wood is also actively involved in various civic activities, which has earned her a spot in the Empire Girls State weeklong leadership program focusing on Americanism and the political process. Female students will learn about the democratic process, policies, procedures and government as a whole. The virtual event is slated for June 27 through July 3.
“I’m excited to be able to represent Hannibal and learn more about democracy during this event,” Wood said. “There are so many opportunities out there to get involved, and I am always looking for ways to make a difference.”
