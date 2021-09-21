HANNIBAL — Town officials last week said Hannibal does not plan to opt out of the state’s marijuana legislation, opening the door for potential marijuana-related businesses in the town.
Earlier this year, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA), which legalized recreational cannabis use throughout the state. Municipalities across the state now have until the end of the year to determine if they want to allow distribution and on-site consumption establishments within their communities.
Hannibal Supervisor Floyd Calkins told The Palladium-Times after “several meetings and discussions” throughout the year, town officials would not pass a local law restricting marijuana-related businesses from opening and operating within the town’s borders.
“We decided to stand with the state and allow it,” Calkins said last week. “We didn’t foresee any problems in the community and we have not had any response from the public about it.”
Reaction to the legislation has been mixed in Oswego County and central New York, with a handful of towns holding public hearings to gather input on the measure. Some municipalities have opted out, while others have taken no action and by default allowed the business.
Hannibal officials, by deciding not to take action, are allowing potential cannabis-related businesses to take root in the town. Businesses would still be subject to town planning and zoning approvals.
Calkins said if community members are interested in opening a marijuana-related business in the town, they should apply to the town for more information.
“If someone applies, the town will be notified and we can send a response saying whether we feel it’s an issue or not,” Calkins said.
Municipalities have until Dec. 31 to opt out and establish their stance on the businesses. Opting out does not make marijuana possession illegal within the town. Counties, towns and villages can only prohibit distributors and on-site consumption. Under state law, even in an opt out situation, residents would still be able to legally purchase marijuana products in other municipalities and bring it back to the town free of consequences.
Other towns throughout Oswego County, such as Oswego Town and the town of Mexico have passed local laws opting out of allowing such businesses from operating.
City of Oswego officials have indicated there are no plans for the city to opt out, citing recently approved zoning laws that would prohibit such businesses in the core downtown and residential neighborhoods. Fulton officials have not yet indicated the city’s plans.
