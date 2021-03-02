HANNIBAL — Stephen Dunn, Hannibal High School Principal, has announced Honor Roll status for the 2nd Marking Period.
High Honor Roll
Mandy Allen, Sandy Allen, Alexis Arnold, Emily Barbeau, Hailey Barbeau, Caitlyn Bartlett, Britney Bishop, Justin Blake, Skylar Blake, Austin Calkins, Devon Cheseboro, Shawn Clark, Hailey Coady, Trinity Coady, Jenna Cole, Magen Darling, Brianna Dattellas-O’Doherty, Emma Deloff, Ryan Dennison, Kyle Dixon, Maria Dunsmoor, Carl Emmons III, Kiley Emmons, Samantha Emmons, Cailynn Fellows, Marc Fellows, Trisha Fiumara, Ethan Fowler, Alyssa Gage, Mason Garbus, Hunter Gibbs, Emma Gombas, Gavin Griffin, Alex Hall, Alison Hallinan, Stephen Harley, Andrew Harris, Santos Hernandez, Cole Hess, Nevin Horning, Quinlan Horn, Zachary Emerson-Dean Ingersoll, Chloe Joyce, Julianna Kaufman, Calista Keefe, Michael Kelso III, Thomas Kenyon, Chloe Kerst, Emily Kerst, Mia Knight, Chloe Knopp, Elaina Lamb, Trinity Lannon, Alexis, LaSalle, Hannah Longley, Preston Majchrzak, Aiden Majeski, Christopher Mandart, Serena Mashaw, Lucas Mason, Jordan McCombie, Noah Melita, Georganne Melucci, Avery Michaud, James Moore, Triston Myers, Phillip Nosko, Christian Polhamus, Zoey Pullen, Lane Rawls, Jacob Remillard, Caitlyn Ryan, Katrina Ryder, Hunter Searor, Julia Shortslef, Jack Smith, Shelby Stevens, Amanda Storrs, Sean Taylor, Dakota Thibault, Ethan Thibault, Hailey Trumble, Shelby Trumble, Lena Turaj, Jaina Vernon, Reese Watts, Morgan Weaver, Brandi Weindl, Alexander Wilder, Curtis Wilson, Emma Wood
Honor Roll
Jason Baker, Kayla Bishop, Jarrett Butchino Jr., Emily Chillson, Alexis Cleveland, Anthony Crofoot, , Nila Getman, Benjamin Gilbert, Jordan Kilgore, Jaylyn Longley, William Lovejoy, Dustin MacFarland, Jonathan Madison, Mikayla Miner, Jacob Pierce, Shawn Pitcher, Jennifer Pittman, Jason Purdy Jr., Ethan Skiff, Owen Skiff, Riley Somers, Celeste Stevens, Abigail Stokes, Trinitee Taylor, Zachary Utter, Jessica Ward, Brooke West, Jennifer Wickline, Alison Zaleski
