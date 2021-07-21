HANNIBAL — As the community eases itself back into outdoor summer activities, the Hannibal Fire Company is looking to give residents a fun outing through its annual field days.
The Hannibal Field Days are set for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 20-21, at the firefighters’ field at 50 Rochester St., according to Hannibal Fire Company Chief Carl Emmons Jr.
“People look forward to the field days every year. It’s the community’s end-of-the-summer event,” Emmons said Monday. “This is for the community, and it is a tradition.”
This year marks the event’s return after it was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the first time the event was canceled in more than 50 years, Emmons said.
The field days are two days instead of three, and there will not be a fireworks display. Emmons said those decisions were due to the pandemic and subsequent financial concerns.
“We wanted to just bring something back, just not a full-fledged festival. We hope next year to bring back three nights,” Emmons said.
Those attending will find many familiar sights at the field days such as the parade, games, food, and live musical performances.
The grounds open at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 20, and soon after the iconic community parade kicks off the fun and gets the festival underway. The parade starts at 7 p.m. and will run its regular route starting at the Hannibal High School parking lot off Auburn Street, and then looping through the village and winding up at the festival grounds.
Organizing the parade again this year is veteran volunteer firefighter Jim Travis — a 60-year member of the fire company.
“I think it will be a great turnout,” Travis said. “A lot of people are tired of being cooped up and everybody always has a great time.”
Currently, 30 community members have signed up for a spot in the parade, but many more participants are expected to join the list. Travis said the parade regularly gets more than 100 registrants in weeks leading up to the event. Interested community members seeking a spot in the parade are asked to contact Travis Floral. There are no restrictions to join and it is free. The last day to sign up is Aug. 20.
Following the parade, central New York-based classic rock band Faded Vinyl will perform from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Aug. 20.
The performance lineup for Aug. 21 is still being determined. The full lineup will be released within the next few weeks, Emmons said.
The grounds are slated to open at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 21.
Ontario Amusements will be on hand with games, rides, and more, Emmons said. Ontario Amusements has been working with the Hannibal Field Days for decades and will offer activities for all ages.
A chicken barbecue will start at 11 a.m. Aug. 21.
“Our chicken dinners are well known. If you’ve never had one of our chicken dinners they are very unique,” Emmons said. The chicken dinners will be available until they sell out, which doesn’t take very long, according to the chief.
The field days are a major fundraiser for the Hannibal Fire Company. The proceeds generated go toward providing the fire company with updated and new supplies and equipment, Emmons said.
“We don’t use our town contract money for any of our fire trucks or equipment. The proceeds go toward our fire trucks and equipment,” Emmons said.
See the Hannibal Fire Company’s Facebook page for updates or contact Travis Floral at 315-564-6606 to secure a spot in the parade.
