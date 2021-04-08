Hall Newman Center Spring Virtual Auction begins April 14, drawing April 30

OSWEGO — The public is invited to join the Hall Newman Center for some virtual fun at a “live” spring auction event on April 30 at 7 p.m. to select winners for their Spring Virtual Auction.
This public event will allow participants the chance to win prizes, including a Solo Stove fire pit, handcrafted sampler quilt, $150 Visa gift card, a wool hand-woven Zapotec Indian rug from New Mexico, a lotto mania board and more Participation in the livestream event is not required to win.
Beginning at 9 a.m. on April 14 through April 28 at 5 p.m., the Newman Center website will be the hub to view auction items and order tickets for a chance to win. There is a donation fee per ticket.
Ticket donations can be mailed or dropped off to the Hall Newman Center at 36 New St., Oswego, NY 13126. They must be received by April 28 to be eligible. Ticket donations can also be made online through a link provided at the completion of ticket ordering.
The Hall Newman Center is a Catholic campus ministry that has served the SUNY Oswego campus and community for more than 85 years. Visit their website at hallnewmancenter.com to view all the auction items and to get tickets.
For more information, contact the Hall Newman Center at 315-312-7222 or newctr@oswego.edu.
