OSWEGO – More than half of adult New Yorkers and nearly 45,000 Oswego County residents are fully vaccinated as the state and nation inch closer to herd immunity and coronavirus-related restrictions continue to ease ahead of summer.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday 50 percent of New Yorkers, or nearly 8 million people, 18 and older have completed a one- or two-shot vaccination schedule. In Oswego County, roughly 38 percent of residents have completed a vaccine regimen, with 55 percent of adults starting a one- or two-dose inoculation.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang called the recent vaccination data “very good news” and urged the unvaccinated to “protect yourself and your family by getting vaccinated.”
“More people getting the vaccine is always good news,” Huang said, adding the impact of the vaccines is already being felt locally.
Forty percent of the total New York population is completely vaccinated and Oswego County is lagging slightly at 38 percent. Though Oswego County is slightly behind the state in some regards, Huang pointed out more than 77 percent of county residents 65 and older have been vaccinated, slightly above the statewide average of 75 percent.
“Because we have this high coverage rate (among older individuals) we’ve already seen the impact of the vaccine in our community,” Huang said, noting there has not been a single death in Oswego County since April 7.
The 90 county residents who died as a result of COVID-19 had an average age of 82, and Huang said the high vaccination rate among older individuals locally has left that population “well protected.”
Another piece of evidence the vaccine is working locally is the significant change in the disease’s age distribution, Huang said, noting individuals age 45 and older once made up 50 percent of COVID-19 cases. Over the past five weeks, the percentage of cases in the 45 and older population has dropped to 30 percent while the share of cases has doubled for each age group 18 and younger.
“It’s really saying the vaccine is working,” Huang said. “If some people are still thinking about whether or not to get the vaccine, this is our local evidence that the vaccine is working.”
The rapid expansion of vaccines over the past three months has led to the end of some health and safety restrictions put in place as the COVID-19 virus spread. Vaccinations have slowed in recent weeks, however, and more restrictions are set to expire as warmer weather approaches.
Health officials are focused on vaccinating the unvaccinated in an effort to eradicate the virus and protect vulnerable populations, including children who are not yet eligible for the shots.
"We are hitting critical milestones, but the rate of people coming in to get vaccinated has declined, and that's troubling,” Cuomo said Wednesday. “We are especially focused on the youthful and the doubtful, and we are continuing to work with community leaders and pushing the message that everyone needs to get their shot because this vaccine is our key weapon in defeating this beast."
Cuomo credited health care providers and legions of volunteers for the “phenomenal” progress the state has made thus far. Across New York, more than 17 million shots have been administered, with nearly 10 million individuals receiving at least one and nearly 8 million completing a one- or two-shot series.
As more coronavirus-related restrictions are eased, Huang cautioned individuals not to ease up on virus protection measures.
“We’re still in the tunnel,” Huang said. “I hope it’s the end of the tunnel and the light is there but we cannot turn back to completely normal yet, and I ask people to follow CDC and state health department instructions.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 155 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Oswego County. The 155 active cases is far below the peak of more than 1,300 active cases in mid-January but remains higher than any time prior to November 2020.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, R-Central Square, said residents should remember the virus remains active across the county and individuals should assume exposure is possible anywhere in central New York.
“As restrictions continue to be lifted, I urge all of our residents to protect themselves every time they are in public,” Weatherup said. “Now is not the time to let our guard down.
Roughly 7,900 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Oswego County since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, with more than half occurring since the start of the current year.
Nearly 500 individuals remain in mandatory isolation or quarantine as a result of the virus and contact tracing efforts, according to county data.
Anyone seeking a COVID-19 vaccine can visit the Oswego County Health Department, state Department of Health or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention websites to find a clinic or provider.
The county Health Department is holding a clinic today in Fulton, from 2 to 6 p.m., using the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for anyone 16 and older. Another smaller clinic is scheduled Saturday, from 11 to 11:30 a.m., using the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
To register, visit https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on the link for “Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.” Proof of age is required at all county Health Department clinics.
Free transportation to and from COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites is provided for residents between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Individuals can call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.