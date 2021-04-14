H. Lee White Maritime Museum selected for grant; community events to return later this year.

OSWEGO — The H. Lee White Maritime Museum in Oswego was selected this week to be one of 35 lighthouse organizations throughout the United States to receive a 2021 Emergency Relief Grant from the U.S Lighthouse Society.
The U.S. Lighthouse Society is a national nonprofit historical and educational organization whose mission is to “educate, inform, and entertain those who are interested in lighthouses, past and present,” according to their website (uslhs.org).
Recently the Lighthouse Society accepted applications for $1,000 grants from lighthouse organizations that needed financial assistance while recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to officials, 82 applications were submitted. Oswego’s historic West Pierhead Lighthouse, and the Maritime Museum were subsequently picked for one of 35 grants.
“We’re using the money to fund staffing and development of programming for this year,” said Mercedes Niess, museum executive director. She noted the money is not meant for restoration projects but specifically for operational expenses.
According to Niess, the museum’s revenue and attendance were significantly impacted in 2020 by the pandemic.
She estimated about 10,000 visitors went to the museum in 2020, a significant reduction from the yearly average of 17,000 attendees. She attributed this reduction to pandemic restrictions, a lack of volunteers, and the facility’s delayed opening.
“(Last year) we pulled in our belts and were careful with expenditures and staffing,” Niess said.
She said the lack of staffing, in part, affected the tourist destination’s ability to host popular events for the public due to COVID-19 concerns surrounding large gatherings.
In 2020, she said the HLWMM only had about 30 volunteers, or less than half of the average 65 or more. Additionally, due to the restricted audience no events were held in 2020 at the museum and they only opted to have the Lighthouse Boat Tours throughout the season.
“Due to COVID, are volunteer numbers were way down as people did not want to come in contact with outside people,” Niess said.
However, she said last year could have been much worse if not for the museum’s “very strict guidelines.” The guidelines included attendance limits, social distancing, frequent sanitizing of the facility, and more.
“We had stringent guidelines, and that made people feel comfortable enough to visit and have things to do in the summer,” Niess said. “It was certainly a challenge, but we are very fortunate that our revenue-producing activities happen in the good weather because people can be outside.”
Thanks in part to the 2021 Emergency Relief Grant, Niess said the museum plans to host about ten events throughout the season for community members to enjoy, she noted that many of these events will be outside.
Among the events coming up that this grant will help include the Waterfront Open House on May 15, an art activity named “Chalk the Pier” on July 24, “Music on the Pier” on Aug. 15, and “Pancakes with Pirates” on Aug. 21.
“We are very honored to be chosen (for the grant), and we feel a strong commitment to using the money very efficiently and effectively,” Niess said. “I invite people to come down to the waterfront later this year.”
For more information about any upcoming events or to learn more about the Maritime Museum, visit https://hleewhitemarinemuseum.com.
