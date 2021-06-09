Gypsy moth caterpillars ‘pretty bad’ this year but no aerial spraying planned

MEXICO — Residents of Mexico have recently noticed an outbreak of Gypsy Moths caterpillars, and while officials say the insect doesn’t pose a major threat it’s become a nuisance for families.
The Gypsy Moth outbreaks are “pretty bad this year,” state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) officials said, especially in trees around central New York, and the DEC has received several reports of the creepy crawlers from Mexico.
With lower populations, state guidance is to simple dispose of the Gypsy Moth caterpillars by either squishing them, or by scraping egg masses off of trees or structures and “dropping them in a container of detergent” to destroy the eggs.
During an outbreak, aerial pesticide spraying is the most viable option for getting a handle on the caterpillar population but there are no plans to spray this year, DEC officials said.
Gypsy moths do not bite, but the hairs on the insect can cause a mild rash. The insect should be handled with gloves, officials said.
The gypsy moth (Lymantria dispar) is a non-native insect from France. Its caterpillar (larva) stage eats the leaves of a large variety of trees, according to the DEC. Gypsy moths were accidentally introduced in 1869 when they were brought to the U.S. in the hope that they could breed with silkworms to create a hardier variety of silkworm and develop a silk industry in the US. Even though they failed as a textile producer, some of the gypsy moths escaped and established their first U.S. population in Medford, Massachusetts.
State officials ask for the public’s assistance in surveying gypsy moths. Visit dec.ny.gov for more.
