OSWEGO — Some area residents have voiced concerns about the recent high water levels of Lake Ontario, with memories of the flooding issues of 2017 and 2019 still fresh in their minds.
Considering the above-average precipitation the area has seen in recent months and the 5,000 square miles of watershed that flows down the Oswego River into the mouth of Lake Ontario, it’s not surprising to Oswego Emergency Management Director Randall Griffin the water levels are cresting at their current levels.
“From the other side of Chittenango on the New York State Thruway all the way west to the Owasco Lake, all that water runs through the city of Oswego and into Lake Ontario,” Griffin said.
Ironically, Griffin said the water levels in the river have come down over time. But when you take the Oswego River and multiply it by rivers and feeders from Canada and the upper Great Lakes, that are high themselves, that wash into Lake Ontario, it results in high water levels.
He said the historical average of the water level on Lake Ontario during the last week of November is 244.55 feet, according to the Army Corps of Engineers website.
The highest recorded Lake Ontario water level for November was in 1945 when it was recorded as 246.69 feet. In 2019, the level for November was recorded 246.06 feet. Last year at this time, the level was recorded at 244.72 feet.
The last recorded level this year put the lake at 245.06 feet.
Griffin said the way to alleviate the situation is to release water through the Moses-Saunders Dam, which straddles the border on the St. Lawrence River between the United States and Canada between Massena and Cornwall, Ontario. However, that is not the city of Oswego’s call.
“Who makes that decision is the International Joint Commission (IJC), “ Griffin said. “It was a treaty signed by Canada and the U.S. and we work with the Great Lakes St. Lawrence River Adaptive Management Committee (GLAM), who makes decisions in accordance to that treaty on water levels on the lake.”
Griffin said one of the things they discovered in the city of Oswego in the aftermath of the 2017 and 2019 situations is there is a “new norm.”
“We talk in emergency management of the 100- and 500-year storm and we had two 500-year storms two years apart,” Griffin said. “Now last year we had water levels that were very low initially in the summer time. So it’s a constant factor about how much water to push threw the Moses-Saunders Dam and how much do you hold back in anticipation of precipitation and runoff from sources like Oneida Lake, not to mention the Niagara River, which also feeds into Lake Ontario.”
Griffin said the challenging factor for the IJC is making the decision of not wanting water levels too high, but at the same time not wanting water levels too low, which can adversely affect some wildlife and the boating community.
While the IJC is responsible for keeping the water levels adjusted on the lake, the city of Oswego was able to make some adjustments of its own along its shoreline at Breitbeck Park and Wright’s Landing with funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) applied for and received after the 2019 record-breaking flood.
“The fire department here is managing about $20 million in disaster recovery money,” Griffin said. “Using some of that money, the boulders put around Breitbeck Park were pinned together, so instead of having really big rocks, we created even bigger, huge rocks, the idea being they will be less likely to be shifted by the high lake waters and wind. That is what we were seeing in the “rip-rap” (loose stone used to form a foundation for a breakwater) prior to the pinning of the boulders, which allowed the water to penetrate and erode the park.”
Wright’s Landing proved to be an even bigger project, according to Griffin.
“Wright’s Landing we actually lifted. We raised the level of it,” he said. “We did this to make sure that if we have high water levels again the marina’s not going to be underwater again.”
Griffin said the project to protect the International Pier, originally slated for spring 2022, has already begun with the placement of steel around the east and north end edges to keep the pier from being undermined by water.
“The idea being high water levels won’t be able to get inside it and wash it away,” Griffin said.
Griffin said another part of the problem, in addition to high water levels causing property damage, is wave action and wind.
“When you have a high water level and then you add the wave action caused by high winds, now you have water overtaking shorelines. But the problem with putting sandbags up is once the water goes over the barriers it becomes trapped and cannot naturally recede back to its point of origin. So it seeps into the ground trying to get back to the lake and it undermines the ground and erodes the property.”
Griffin said some people were able to relieve this problem by digging drains into their property to help the water get back to the lake.
The lake level is higher than it was last year, but is 1.63 feet below the record for the highest level, Griffin pointed out.
The excessive rainfall from tropical storms Fred and Henri has contributed to the high lake levels, he said. What might have seemed like normal rainfall to some people actually had a significant effect on the watershed that traveled down the Oswego River.
Again, remembering the IJC controls the outflow, their website shows they are flowing over 300,000 cfs (cubic feet per second), which Griffin said is up from one month ago when they were only outflowing 286,000 cfs.
“So for those folks who are concerned with all the precipitation we’ve gotten recently as rain and high water levels, the ease is the IJC has taken steps to increase outflow significantly through the Moses-Saunders Dam,” Griffin said.
Griffin also said a good way to protect yourself from high water damage is to prepare for it.
“Pay attention to the weather and weather-related websites,” he said. “Also, have an escape plan ready. Have generators available if you can. Don’t forget extra batteries for flashlights and radios, not to mention phone chargers and backup medications in a safe place.”
For more information check out these websites with up-to-date details:
https://www.lre.usace.army.mil/Missions/Great-Lakes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.