Great Lakes shoreline owners: NY Sea Grant virtual site offers erosion management help

OSWEGO — Need help with shoreline erosion? Water pooling in your yard or basement? Are waves impacting your breakwall or rock rip-rap? Check out the new virtual shoreline visit website of New York Sea Grant's Great Lakes program at www.nyseagrant.org/glcoastalvirtualsitevisit.
Waterfront property owners in need of erosion management expertise can request a virtual site visit by New York Sea Grant Great Lakes Coastal Processes and Hazards Specialist Roy Widrig.There is no cost to use the new online resource that allows property owners to easily locate their property on a New York State map, describe erosion and flooding issues, and add photos of impacted areas.
Widrig, the author of Erosion Management for New York's Great Lakes Shoreline Guide, has held popular erosion management workshops for Lake Ontario property owners and visited properties to help landowners evaluate options to achieve better drainage, bluff stabilization, and use of nature-based features or traditional structures for erosion management.
"New York Sea Grant is pleased to make this online resource available to property owners to access Roy's expertise and to learn about options they can use to reduce current or future shoreline erosion," said Katherine Bunting-Howarth, associate director of New York Sea Grant and assistant director of Cornell Cooperative Extension, Ithaca.
New York Sea Grant is a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration cooperative program of Cornell University and the State University of New York. It maintains Great Lakes offices in Oswego, Newark, and Buffalo. For more information on Great Lakes coastal processes and erosion, visit the website at www.nyseagrant.org/glcoastal.
