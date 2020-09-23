GRB reports positive student COVID test

FULTON — A student at G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school district, marking the first publicly announced case in an Oswego County school since classes started earlier this month.
The Fulton City School District (FCSD) was notified of the positive test by the Oswego County Health Department on Wednesday, according to the district, which said school and health officials are working together to identify potential close contacts of the student.
“The top priority in the Fulton City School District is student and staff safety,” said Superintendent Brian Pulvino. “We are following all guidance and recommendations from the health department to ensure all proper procedures and safety steps are taken at this time.”
We will implement any additional action as recommended by the (Department of Health).”
According to a FCSD release, the student was last in attendance Sept. 18, but no further information was provided indicating the student’s grade level or classes attended.
The Oswego County Health Department, like in all known cases, will conduct an investigation to identify individuals who came in close contact, defined as six feet or closer for longer than 10 minutes, and will contact those individuals who were in close proximity for an extended period of time.
The number of cases of COVID-19 in Oswego County has been on the rise in recent weeks, according to data provided by the county health department, but the overwhelming majority of the cases have been connected to SUNY Oswego. The county’s latest report indicated a total of 581 positive tests in the county since the pandemic began in March, with the majority of those cases coming in the past month.
According to the county health department, there were 78 cases currently active as of Wednesday afternoon.
State and local officials have taken considerable steps to curb and plan for the spread of the virus in schools, including requiring facemasks and social distancing whenever possible and utilizing a hybrid model of both in-person and online instruction.
Under FCSD’s plan unveiled in August, students at G. Ray Bodley High School were split into four groups, with each group attending in-person classes one day each week, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on either Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday.
Local officials have continually urged residents to take precautionary measures aimed at controlling the spread of the virus, including frequent hand washing, use of a facemask in public and social distancing when possible.
County health officials urge residents to take these precautions:
• Wear a facemask or covering over your nose and mouth.
• Keep six feet from other people.
• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home if you are sick unless you are seeking health care.
• Call your health care provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
• Call 911 if you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
