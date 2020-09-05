OSWEGO COUNTY — It pays to shop local!
Granby’s Dawn Nuss can confirm that. She is the $1,000 grand-prize winner of the 2020 Stay Safe, Stay Local, Shop Local Campaign, presented by Pathfinder Bank, The Palladium-Times, The Valley News and www.OswegoCountyNewsNow.com.
Nuss will receive $200 gift cards to five of the campaign’s participating businesses. The five she selected were JP Jewelers, Burke’s Home Center, Aqua Spa, Paul’s Big M, and GS Steamers.
Her entry was selected in a random drawing out of the thousands of entries in the contest, which began in July. Entry forms were accepted at participating area businesses.
On Tuesday, Sept. 1, entries were collected and the winning name was drawn.
Nuss, who submitted her winning entry at Burke’s Home Center in Fulton, said she was pleasantly surprised to get the call telling her she had won.
“I was ecstatic,” she said. “I felt lucky, wonderful.”
She said she has plans on how to use the gift cards to her five chosen businesses.
“I’ve already started a list,” she said.
Nuss has been to JP Jewelers to have work done on jewelry, and she said she’s looking forward to going to Aqua Spa in Oswego when it opens to get treatments for her back problems.
“Massages are wonderful,” she said.
Doing her shopping locally is good for her and for the community, and it makes even more sense during the COVID-19 pandemic to stay close to home, she said.
“I try to shop as local as possible,” Nuss said. “I try to support everybody as best I can.”
Even though the shopping spree contest is over, the Shop Local Campaign that recognizes local businesses for their contributions to the community continues this month. Now more than ever, it is important to show support for local businesses that are starting to come back from COVID-19 shutdowns and restrictions.
September is month three of the promotion that continues with the theme: Stay Safe, Stay Local, Shop Local.
Presenting sponsor Pathfinder Bank urges residents to continue their support of local businesses.
“The Shop Local Campaign is vital to our Oswego County economy. Our local businesses support nonprofits, provide many employment opportunities and offer products and services that help our area prosper,” said James A. Dowd, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Pathfinder Bank. “We’ve been providing local banking services for over 160 years, and without the support of our community, we wouldn’t have made it this far. Now more than ever, we need to all work together which includes government, nonprofits, businesses and residents. Business owners have done an incredible job so far to welcome shoppers back safely, and each one of us makes a difference when we buy and shop local.”
Jon Spaulding, publisher of The Palladium-Times and The Valley News, thanked Pathfinder Bank, all the participating businesses and area residents that support them.
“This year’s campaign came at the right time as our local small businesses are getting back to work to serve our community,” Spaulding said. “With thousands of entries coming in during the contest period, it shows just how committed our residents are to supporting local businesses. I am grateful for Pathfinder Bank’s co-sponsorship of this year’s campaign, and a special thanks goes out to all the participating businesses, too, whose unwavering support of their local newspapers is encouraging given the challenging road we all have ahead of us.”
