OSWEGO COUNTY — As part of the latest round of New York State’s Regional Economic Development Program, communities throughout Oswego County will receive funding for some upgrades.
In the town of Granby, as well as the village of Mexico, state funding is set to assist with various improvements.
The town of Granby received a $50,000 grant to prepare a “Smart Growth Comprehensive Plan,” according to the Regional Economic Development Council’s website.
The money will go toward funding “farmland preservation, guiding growth in and around existing town centers served by infrastructure, water quality and flood protection, housing options and the advancement of recreational opportunities for residents and visitors,” according to a list of awarded projects on the Development Council’s website.
The town will also focus on “affordable pedestrian/bicycle infrastructure improvements as well as the need for renewable energy options.”
John Snow, the town supervisor, said a new plan was needed because the town’s current plan is outdated. Snow said the current plan was written in 1997 and approved in 2000.
“What happens, far too often, is the comprehensive plan… is put into a nice binder and it gets put on a shelf,” said Snow. “That’s unfortunately kind of what happened in our town.”
After the town decided to draw up an up-to-date comprehensive plan, Snow wrote a grant proposal.
“I knew it was going to be competitive,” said Snow. “We just asked for $50,000, so we could demonstrate that we have a stake in this as well.”
Granby was approved for the grant, which Snow said he “could not be happier” about. Snow also noted that the plan will “drive policy for the next 10 years.”
The supervisor said he wants to create a website for the new plan, helping to improve transparency and accessibility.
“It’s really important that (the plan) ends up being a document that is utilized and that people can see what’s going on with that comprehensive plan,” said Snow.
As far as specific improvements in the town, Snow highlighted projects focused on clean drinking water and fixing zoning issues as well as the hopes of drawing businesses to county Route 3. Snow also mentioned the possibility of adding new recreational opportunities.
“We have a unique opportunity, too,” said Snow. “We have a lake within our boundaries. We have the river as our eastern boundary. The plan, hopefully, will take a look at some of those, and see what are some things that we can do to provide services to our residents that they’re looking for.”
In terms of progress, Snow said that the town has started data collection on its own, but is waiting for further instruction.
“We’re kind of waiting right now for direction from the Department of State,” said Snow. “I imagine we’ll be starting in the spring.”
Snow said he thinks “people recognize that Granby is trying to work really hard.”
“It was really nice for the state to recognize our potential like we do,” said Snow.
In the village of Mexico, the Engineering Planning Grant is sending the village $30,000 to fund an engineering report “to identify sources of inflow and infiltration, evaluate alternatives, and recommend improvements to the village of Mexico’s wastewater collection system,” according to the list of awarded projects.
The improvements were welcomed by Mexico Mayor Terry Grimshaw, who said the system was first installed from 1974 to 1978. He said improvements to the wastewater system have been ongoing for the past “three to four years,” with work being done in phases.
A new bacteria lighting system highlights the fixes that will be made to the wastewater system. Grimshaw said the new system eliminates the use of chlorine.
“We no longer use chlorine. We use a lighting system,” said Grimshaw, “which is going to be mandated probably within three to four years, so we’re ahead of the curve on that.”
Overall, the updates allow the wastewater system to “do many things that we weren’t able to do before,” said Grimshaw. The mayor also noted that the updates upgrade “the entire process.”
