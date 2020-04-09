GRANBY — The Granby Town Board approved $62,000 in budget cuts and moved $87,000 out of its fund balances Wednesday to prepare for a lack of revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The board voted 4-0 to approve the changes.
Town Supervisor John Snow Jr. said the cuts range from taking away $25,000 from the capital projects fund earmarked to renovate a parking lot to small things like training.
During the meeting, which was held via a teleconference, Snow urged the board to be proactive instead of reactive.
“I’m estimating quite a substantial loss in revenue. It is all assumptions, but I want to be prepared,” Snow told The Palladium-Times.
Snow proposed the cuts because he believes the amount of money the town receives from Oswego County in sales tax and Aid and Incentives for Municipalities (AIM) money from the state will be lower than anticipated.
“With court being closed, we’re also not collecting fines,” Snow said. “Then our offices have been closed and will be closed through April, so we’re not collecting fees. We don’t have applications going to the (Zoning Board of Appeals) or the Planning Board. I tried to look at all of our department fees and make sure that I’m being very realistic in my projections.”
Snow is forgoing his raise as budget officer, saving the town $380, and not going to a financial seminar, another $300. He said it’s a lot of small cuts.
Every department had something decreased, Snow said, but no one is being laid off.
The town board also moved $57,000 to the general fund and $30,000 to the highway fund from their respective unassigned fund balances to help make up for a projected lack of revenue.
“This is going to be a one-shot thing,” Snow said. “Next year hopefully everything is back to normal — whatever the new normal is — and we won’t have to do these things. Next year’s budget will look very different. It’s not feasible to keep using fund balance to balance your budget. It’s not something that can be done.”
Snow said the town probably won’t be able to do as much roadwork as he had hoped this year due to the budget uncertainties. He cautioned against overcommitting the amount of money for roadwork without being able to get reimbursement from the state.
“If everything is good, and we’re getting our money, in July we can still schedule road repairs, adjust the budget, and do those repairs,” Snow said. “If we hear in September we’re getting the full amount, that’s fine, we can do those projects next year.”
Despite the cuts, Snow said the town is doing OK and still providing quality services for its residents.
“We have positioned ourselves over the years,” Snow said. “If this happened to us 10 years ago, this would be a very, very different story. We positioned ourselves to be able to weather the storm.
“Like I’ve said, I hope my assumptions are wrong and I hope things get back to whatever the new normal is. Everyone wants this over with as soon as possible.”
