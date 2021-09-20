Granby fire tears through multi-family home

GRANBY — An early morning fire ripped through an apartment building in Granby on Friday, displacing more than a half-dozen residents of the four-unit dwelling.
Firefighters said the early morning blaze engulfed an apartment building, located at 1085 state Route 176 in Granby, between the intersections with Jacksonville Road and Chipper Drive. Officials said all occupants of the building were evacuated and no injuries were reported, in part due to an observant passerby.
The Fulton, Cody and Granby fire departments, along with various other local fire departments, responded to the two-alarm blaze after the call came in to the Oswego County E911 Center at 1:02 a.m.
Residents said the fire started in an apartment on the southeast end of the structure and quickly consumed the apartment directly behind it. The residents, who wished not to be named, said they were woken by the sound of loud knocking on their front door and a man outside shouting “the building is on fire, wake up, get out.”
“He then went to the remaining three apartments and did the same thing,” they said. “If not for him it’s likely there would have been a very different outcome.”
Oswego County Deputy Fire Coordinator Mike Monnat confirmed a passerby, who identified himself as a police trainee, was on his way home from night training exercises and saw the fire. The passerby stopped to see if he could help.
Cody firefighters called the structure, and the victims’ personal belongings inside, “a total loss.” Monnat said the apartment in which the fire originated was destroyed by flames, and the other three units beyond repair due to smoke and water damage.
“It was quite the long night for those who brought this fire under control,” Monnat said. “ I’m just so relieved there was no loss of life.”
The occupant of the apartment where the fire began, Brianna Devers, 22, of Syracuse, was not home at the time of the blaze.
“I live here with my 2 and ½-year-old daughter, Lilliana,” Devers said. “I was at work and she was at her fathers place. However, we did lose our 7-year-old cat, Mystic, who I’ll miss very much.”
Devers, who lost all her possessions, said she has family in the area who are being supportive, noting the Red Cross is providing a temporary residence for her and her daughter until she can navigate her next move.
Monnat said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard said it’s standard procedure for neighboring departments to respond when a call involving entrapment comes in.
“We received a secondary call from a firefighter on scene who lived in the building,” Howard said. “He could not confirm everyone made it out of the burning structure so we responded per the protocol.”
In addition to Fulton City and Cody Fire Departments, Granby Center, Hannibal, Minetto, Volney, Oswego Town, Palermo, Phoenix, Mexico’s County Cascade Unit and Menter Ambulance also responded.
