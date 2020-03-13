GRANBY — The Granby Town Council moved to fill one of its two vacant positions on the town board Wednesday.
The town council voted 3-0 to appoint Stephen Abraham to the town council for the remainder of the calendar year. There will be a special election in November for a one-year term for each of the two council positions that were open recently with the resignations of Cheryl Holmes and Brett Counterman.
Reached by phone Thursday morning, Abraham said he was contacted by the town clerk to see if he was interested in a council seat, but didn’t know there would be a vote on the issue Wednesday night. He confirmed he has accepted the appointment.
“I’ll need to process this and see where they’re at and what kind of issues they’re confronting,” Abraham told The Palladium-Times. “Little towns like Granby can struggle to stay within their budgets and at the same time try to offer services to the community.”
Abraham, president of Fulton TV & Appliance, previously ran for town supervisor in 2015 and for a position on the town board in 2018. In 2018 he ran against Holmes, who submitted her letter of resignation as a part of a plea deal in relation to election-related crimes.
“I don’t want to speak for everybody, but the decision was that since he ran in that election, to see if he would be interested in taking that appointment,” Granby supervisor John Snow Jr. said.
The three board members — Snow, Linda Parkhurst and Sandy Farrands — went into a brief executive session before appointing Abraham. After voting 3-0, they then went back into an executive session for around 25 minutes, but chose not to fill the remaining town board position or the spot on the planning board.
Snow said the open positions would be discussed again at the next meeting on March 25.
“The four people who applied are excellent candidates and all of them interviewed well in my opinion,” Snow said of the council candidates. “I think that’s what’s hard. It’s hard for us to pick and we needed more time to think about it. They are four excellent choices.”
Holmes accepted a plea deal regarding election-related crimes in February. She agreed to resign from the Granby Town Board on or before March 2, vacate her position on the Granby Republican Committee and cease involvement in all political activities during the term of her one-year probation with the exception of registering with a political party and voting.
Holmes was elected to a one-year term to fill a vacancy in 2018 and was re-elected last November. Court records indicate her 2018 petitions included individuals signing multiple times, signatures from non-residents and forged signatures from deceased individuals.
In an unrelated move, Brett Counterman resigned from the board in January. Counterman was re-elected in November, but after a death in the family, made the decision to sell his home in the town of Granby.
Snow said the term for Dan Parkhurst expired on the planning board and they are also looking to fill that position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.