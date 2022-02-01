GRANBY — The town of Granby is anticipating a move to a new location for its town hall and an expanded courtroom to address ongoing safety concerns at its current location.
Granby’s town hall for more than a decade has been regularly stuffed with people on court nights. This issue of space has only been intensified in recent years due to COVID-19-related restrictions on gatherings, according to Town Supervisor John Snow.
Snow said the town in 2018 drafted a roughly $2.8 million plan to move the town offices to a new facility while converting the current town hall into a larger courtroom with enough room to fit about 90 people at a time.
“When we started planning for this in 2018, we recognized we had an unsafe situation. Our building only holds 30 people on a normal day, and 22 on court nights,” Snow said. “However, we can see 80, 90 or 100 people in the building at a time. It was very unsafe.”
Snow said the town court in recent years has seen 80 to 100 cases on a regular Monday night, with the district attorney coming three times a month to settle cases.
The building’s fire and safety codes capacity lists the building as holding 19 people at a time, which is not enough to hold the attendees, judges, attorneys and other necessary court personnel.
“The town board feels like we have waited long enough. We need to take care of it,” Snow said.
According to Snow, COVID-19 has only compounded this issue. Current court restrictions allow up to four people at a time in the courtroom for court nights, as to adhere to social distancing requirements, he said. The remaining people either have to wait outside or in the hallway for room to open up.
The building the town has decided on as its new town hall destination is the former Fulton Savings Bank located at 1909 state Route 3, near the eastern border of the town, according to Snow. That location operated as a bank until it closed a few years ago, according to Fulton Savings Bank personnel.
Currently, Fulton Savings Bank operates an ATM at the former branch, company staff said.
Under the town of Granby’s plan, the town would move offices, including those for the supervisor and clerk, to the former bank while transforming the current town hall into a larger, dedicated courthouse with enough room to fit roughly 90 people, Snow said.
Snow said the former bank location has been on the town’s radar for a few years. Initially, town leaders considered it for the new courthouse, but due to cost-related issues, the town opted to move the offices instead of gutting and rebuilding the former bank.
“When we got into the building to take a look at it we realized there was this huge vault in the building. To knock that out to make a large courtroom would’ve cost us a fortune,” he said.
The town has acquired the former bank and is applying for a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development (USDARD) grant to help offset the cost of the multi-million dollar project.
Snow anticipates bidding for the project to start in the spring, with work anticipated to start later this year.
He hopes the new town hall, when fully opened, would act as a conduit for further investment from locals around state Route 3.
“With us moving the town hall out there, it sends a message that it’s a great place to develop because we are doing it as well,” Snow said.
However, the plan required the town to increase residents’ property tax rates this year by 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value to cover the additional costs placed on contractors in light of the pandemic.
Snow said the increase was not originally part of the plan. He said that at the time the plan was drafted there was no need to increase taxes.
“I see that (increase) as being the max we need, that 50 cents is going to go a long way toward that down payment and utilities that will go along with the project. It’s one of those things we hate doing,” the supervisor said. “We absolutely hate doing it.”
