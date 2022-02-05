ALBANY — Gov. Kathy
Hochul signed the congressional and New York State Legislature redistricting maps bill into law on Thursday, infuriating Republicans and appeasing Democrats as the lines benefit the Dems with three new congressional seats.
The State Senate vote for new congressional map lines was 130-45 on Wednesday, and the Assembly vote was 118-29 on Thursday.
State Senate Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianaris (D-WF) and Democrats are under intense criticism from the GOP leadership for rushing these maps to pass, prompting Gianaris to say that the maps just correct what Republicans gerrymandered back in 2011.
“We worked very hard to get these maps passed,” Gianaris said this week. “Nobody knows these districts like we do and we put a lot of hours in because we understand the very tight time frame we were under. We’re basically at the deadline this week, petitions start March 1 and the boards of elections told us they need about month to get themselves together with the new lines.”
Earlier this week, Hochul said the passing of these maps needed to get done quickly. “The candidates also need to know certainly as soon as possible,” Hochul said. “They need to know the lines, so they can make a decision, do they run, do they not run, what is involved in there, because the
elections are literally just a few months away.”
As Democrats anticipate a potential GOP lawsuit, Gianaris said they have had their legal representatives look at the maps, both state and federal, and he is confident no New York state gerrymandering laws have been broken and their lawyers will make that case to the judiciary when the time comes.
State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R-Pulaski) said Thursday he is happy with his lines in the Assembly (state) maps.
“I think it’s sort of a mixed bag,” Barclay said. “Some members are for it. Some members are opposed to it.”
Congressionally, Barclay said earlier this week he felt a lawsuit was coming in terms of the present maps and they would not stand.
“We’re supposed to do it pursuant to the laws in our constitution, and clearly, with these congressional lines, I think there is a case for a lawsuit,” Barclay said. “Ultimately, I think it will be a court that will end up drawing these lines.”
The one good point for Oswego County, congressionally speaking, is that after 10 years of split representation the new lines reunite the county’s eastern and western districts. That point was made by Oswego County Administrator Philip Church to the state commission in charge of drawing up the maps at a Syracuse hearing of the New York Independent Redistricting Committee in October 2021.
Since 2012, one half of the county has been represented by U.S. Rep. John Katko (R-Camillus) as part of the Syracuse-based 24th Congressional District, which includes the cities of Oswego and Fulton.
The 22nd Congressional District represented the Oswego County town of Mexico and the villages of Central Square village and Pulaski. The State Senate and Assembly passed the redistricting maps this week after the Independent Redistricting Commission, comprised of five Democrats and five Republicans, found themselves deadlocked back in January, and were unable to present a single set of maps to state lawmakers.
