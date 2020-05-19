GJP hands out pizzas to Oswego seniors

OSWEGO — GJP Italian Eatery is expecting to distribute more than 300 pizzas to graduating Oswego High School seniors this week.
Larry Miller, the owner of GJP Italian Eatery and Amnesty CrossFit in Oswego, teamed up with Dan Enwright of Enwright Roofing to provide pizzas for OHS seniors at its 140 state Route 104 location from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Scotty’s Towing and Road Service, Keys Quality Construction and the Realtors of Century 21 also sponsored the giveaway.
“We wanted to do something for the school kids. They’re not getting to enjoy their senior year, so we wanted to do something together to make something special for them,” Miller said.
This giveaway is the latest in a series of offers from GJP with the help of other local businesses.
Miller said the eatery has provided brown bag lunches for students in the past, and provided free meals for various essential workers, such as police and firefighters.
Miller anticipates another big brown bag lunch giveaway for more than 200 children on June 1.
“We just contacted one another and figured out what to do,” Enwright said. “We wanted it to benefit everyone, not just a small section (of people), so we started out with firefighters and cops. … The more the merrier.”
