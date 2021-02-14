Girl Scouts adapting to COVID market

Local Girl Scout Troops 10566 and 10567 are ahead of last year’s pace for cookie sales, despite a new model for the COVID era. According to local troop leader Kim MacLean-Westcott, this year has been successful in part because of a new way they developed to sell cookies. Pictured above, from left to right Kim MacLean-Westcott, Daisy Troop 10566 Leader Liz Westcott, Senior Troop 10567 Leader Skyler Davis and Daisy Troop leader Michelle Davis on Wednesday afternoon stand among the 10,500 boxes the Girl Scout Troops received for their first shipment at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at 240 W. First St.