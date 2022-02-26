GENEVA — While he’s always had a desire to run for political office, Mario Fratto now believes this is the time to run for Congress representing the 24th District.
Fratto, 37, grew up in Geneva, New York, the fifth generation of his family to live in Geneva, in what he describes as a typical Italian-American family of hard-working patriotic middle-class Americans who love their country as much as they love their family.
Fratto’s grandfather and his brothers started the family business — Geneva Granite Co. Inc. — in the 1960s. Fratto’s father, Ralph, was a boxer, “Rocky” Fratto, who fought his way to being ranked the No. 1 junior middleweight in the U.S. and second best in the world, as judged by the World Boxing Association. He became North American Super Welterweight Champion in 1981 and ‘82 and had a career record of 28-4 with nine knockouts.
Fratto said his father’s success has motivated him to do something his father can be proud of.
“My father taught my brothers and I how to fight,” Fratto said. “However, none of us ever took it up professionally. I figured I’d have to find another way to make him proud.”
That motivation started early in Fratto. He tried to join the Army
when he was 17 on the day after the September 11th attacks on the
World Trade Center.
“Once they said it was a terrorist attack, I said, ‘I’m going’” Fratto
said. “I even shaved my head and was ready to go, but my parents wouldn’t sign for me”
Fratto attended Finger Lakes Community College in 2009 and
transferred to Syracuse University, where he earned a degree in history.
Upon graduation, he traveled the world for a year visiting places such as China, South America, and Europe.
“I just needed to take a break before taking on law school,” he said.
Fratto attended the University of Southern California and upon graduation moved back to New York, where he passed the bar. He then opened his own legal practice.
“When you first start out in a small town you can’t pick and
choose what you want to do, so I did it all,” he said. “I did litigation, real estate, transactional stuff, wills and criminal defense.“
After five years of that, Fratto said he began to lose sleep.
“They taught us in law school you should only take cases that you can give 100 percent effort to. It’s called ineffective assistance,” he said. “ I was getting to the point I could only take cases I knew for sure the person was innocent.”
Fratto stopped practicing law and went back to work for the family
business. He said he traded in his wingtips for work boots.
"It was also a way to help my father retire while helping my brothers, Raffaele and Frank too,” he said.
When the pandemic hit, Fratto found himself at home far too often, trying to run the company from home as its chief financial officer (CFO), bored and realizing it was time to get out of the house and back into the game.
He developed a Youtube channel and started sharing his political ideology online. Everything was fine at first, but then he said he started noticing he was losing “likes” and interaction with his audience, and it wasn’t because they just started logging off.
He had opinions about China and what the U.S. had done for years in accepting China’s policies without recourse. He said he was sick of the
whole thing.
“We (U.S.) are so totally dependent on them (China) now if we ended our relationship with them the country would probably collapse,” he said. “I don’t know how we got into this position except for the fact we were sold out for corporate interests.”
Fratto said politicians helped the corporations outsource the jobs to China and “the proof is anything you pick up today has the stamp ‘made in China.’”
When asked what he could bring to the people of the 24th District, Fratto placed a lot of stock on being born “right in the center” of the district as his biggest asset.
“I can be anywhere in this district in two hours,” he said. “I think the others running are too far away to really understand the concerns of the people they represent.”
Fratto said helping small businesses and agriculture are the most important issues.
“Small businesses and farming are the backbone of this district,” he said. “That means we need to cut regulations for those professions.”
He also feels the issue concerning farm labor should be addressed.
“We need to find a way to get farms the right workers they need,” he said. “We had a bill that gave amnesty to agricultural workers. Now we tried something like that back in ‘86 and within a couple years 70 percent of those workers we gave amnesty to were not in agriculture anymore. Now we have to bring in more workers and those other people are still here and they are still legal now. I don’t think the answer is to bring in more people.”
Fratto said he believes if the government gives illegal aliens legal status then all that’s happening is the government is incentivizing more illegal aliens.
“We need to secure the border and then deal with the people already here,” he said. “I think that means a lot of deportations. I think it’s important to listen to the people of the district. If they want to give temporary status to illegals that’s one thing, but if they don’t want that, I don’t think you should do it just because you think it’s the right thing to do.”
Fratto said his philosophy is to be responsive to what the people of the district want, not what he wants, because he’s just a representative of the people. He also wants people to understand he feels he’s the most conservative of all the candidates running for the district.
Fratto said he feels an obligation to run for office as he and his wife Mariah are expecting their first child.
“I don’t want to have to explain to my child one day I didn’t do what I could to make things right,” he said. “It’s like my dad always said, ‘You have to leave it all in the ring. If you leave it all in the ring, then you did your best.' That’s my goal, to do my best.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.