FULTON — A relocated gazebo was dedicated Saturday in memory of a longtime Fulton Lion, with pride.
A ceremony was held in Fulton’s Voorhees Park dedicating the gazebo to former Fulton Lions Club President Leo Chirello. He was a hard-working member of the Lions Club and was an instrumental part of that organization’s many contributions in the community.
“I joined the Lions Club over 25 years ago. When I got there Leo was already an entrenched Lion. He was a good role model as a Lion for me and for many other people,” said David Guyer, current Fulton Lions Club president. “He enhanced our community and the Lions Club and all of our lives.”
“When I think of Leo Chirello, the first thing that comes to mind is his great big smile,” said Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels, also a Lions Club member. “Leo brought laughter to every room. He made you feel welcome. It always brought a smile to my face when I was able to see Leo.”
Michaels said Leo Chirello, through his love of his family and his community, “showed what a true Lion was.
“I cannot think of a more deserving person to dedicate this gazebo to,” she said.
It was the connection between Fulton city leaders and the Fulton Lions Club that was behind transporting the gazebo from Indian Point Landing to Voorhees Park, which is located between Academy and Buffalo streets near the building that was formerly Fulton High School.
Audrey Avery, 5th Ward councilor and a Lions Club member, spearheaded the project.
“It has always been a dream of mine to have a gazebo brought back into the park,” Avery said. “Back in the 1900s we did have one in the middle of the park. It was absolutely beautiful. I wanted to do something like that again to make our park more family friendly, just to make it special.”
She said when the gazebo was at Indian Point, it was not used much. She approached the mayor and asked about the possibility of moving the gazebo to Voorhees Park.
“She asked me to do a lot of research, make sure it was OK with Parks and Recreation to do something like this, and speak to the councilors and Kelley Weaver of Friends of Fulton Parks just to make sure they didn’t have any other projects going on,” Avery said. “I did all the research and brought it back to the mayor. She said OK. We brought it to the council for full approval, and we approved it.”
The next step was finding someone to move the gazebo from Indian Point to Voorhees Park. Onsite Development of Volney brought it to the park.
“They texted me and said ‘The gazebo has landed,’” Avery said.
Moving the gazebo carried a price tag of about $1,700. That’s where the Fulton Lions Club came in.
“We had received about that same amount of money to the Fulton Lions Club in memory of my dad when he passed away about two years ago,” said Steve Chirello, a Lions Club member. “Since Councilor Avery is also a Lion, at a board meeting we decided to put the two together, use the money to relocate the gazebo here, and dedicate it to Past President Leo Chirello.”
After the gazebo was installed at Voorhees Park, many volunteers including 6th Ward Councilor Lawrence Macner, other city officials, and members of the Fulton Lions Club worked to finalize the project. The gazebo was cleaned and waterproofed, and mulch was put down. Avery said a beautiful light was provided by Fulton Block Builders through the Light Up Fulton initiative, and a sturdy light pole was donated by N.E.T. & Die of Fulton.
The plaque on the front of the gazebo states: “Dedicated to Fulton Lions Club Past President Leo P. Chirello. His exemplary contributions to the Fulton community will always be remembered by his family, friends, and the Fulton Lions Club. September 26, 2020.”
Steve Chirello said the gazebo’s new home is appropriate since his parents met in that area more than 60 years ago.
“My parents, Leo and Rita Chirello, met right over here at this high school. This park is significant, because it’s where they spent a certain amount of time going to high school there. My mom actually relocated to Fulton from New York City once she was a freshman in high school. That’s when she met my dad. The rest is history, as they say,” he said. “(The gazebo) looks like it’s always been here and it’s just a nice feature to add to this beautiful park.”
Avery presented a rose and a photograph to Leo’s wife Rita during the ceremony. The photo was of Rita and Leo from when they were in high school, with Voorhees Park in the background.
Guyer thanked Avery for making this project a reality.
“She’s a go-getter. This would not have happened without her drive,” Guyer said. “I’m very thankful to Audrey for what she’s done for the 5th Ward and what she’s done to enhance the park here.”
Avery thanked the mayor, the Fulton Common Council, the Fulton Lions Club, and all the volunteers who worked to make this project a reality. She said Leo Chirello was a wonderful man and was pleased that the gazebo was dedicated to him and his family. “I am so proud to be part of this. They’re such a wonderful family. I am also a Lion, and they feel like my family as well.”
With a grill and a picnic table also located in the park, the gazebo is getting use already. Guyer said that eventually the Lions would like to start holding neighborhood concerts and other social occasions there.
“I think my dad would be tickled pink to know that so many wonderful people made this possible, and that all of you came out here today,” Steve Chirello said. “I hope we’re all going to get a lot of great pleasure and enjoyment out of it and enjoy the programs that happen here.”
“Leo’s legacy will forever live on here and throughout our community,” Michaels said.
