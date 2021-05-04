Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation announces grant winners

OSWEGO — The Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation this week announced its third round of grant funding, directing resources to organizations in the community “who share a mission of supporting local youth.”
The Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation was founded in 2019 to honor the legacy of Dunsmoor, the “smart, funny, kind and humble young man” Oswego High School and St. Lawrence University graduate who tragically lost his life in a 2018 accident.
“Thank you to everyone who has made this possible by supporting the foundation through donations and fundraising efforts this past year,” said MacKenzie Dunsmoor, Garrett’s sister and one of the foundation’s creators.
For its Spring 2021 cycle, the foundation has awarded grants to: Friends of Camp Hollis, the Fulton Girls Lacrosse, Inc., the Oswego Lacrosse Foundation, Inc., the Fulton Public Library and the Literacy Coalition of Oswego County. The grants are provided to organizations in the areas of youth sports, arts and sciences, community projects and youth advocacy — all issues near to Garrett Dunsmoor’s heart.
For more information, visit garrettdunsmoormemorialfoundation.com or email gdmemorialfoundation@gmail.com
