Garrett Dunsmoor Foundation to host Aug. 11 double feature at Midway Drive-in

OSWEGO — A drive-in double feature is the newest innovative effort from the Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation, the local charity and advocacy organization founded in remembrance of the late beloved Oswego man.
Foundation officials announced this week that on Tuesday, Aug. 11, Minetto’s Midway Drive-in Theater will open at 7:15 p.m. for a special night that will also benefit Oswego’s Human Concerns Center.
“Garrett was an incredible young man whose positive attitude, sense of humor, and compassion for others left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him,” said MacKenzie Dunsmoor, Garrett’s sister, in the announcement. “While Garrett is not here to fulfill his destiny, we continue his legacy of love by giving youth in and around Oswego the opportunities he had earned.”
Garrett Dunsmoor was just 22 when he lost his life in a tragic accident the summer following his graduation from St. Lawrence University. He previously graduated from Oswego High School, where he was a star athlete and stellar student. The Dunsmoor family has established the Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation, which provides grant funding to transformative local projects and awards scholarships to OHS students.
“It’s been a labor of love,” Judy Queale-Dunsmoor, Garrett’s mother, told The Palladium-Times earlier this year. “I think it brings us joy when we see the impact that we get to have in Garrett’s memory and in his honor.”
COVID-19 has unfortunately prevented a redux of last summer’s enormously successful fundraising event, where proceeds went to support the foundation’s missions of “enriching the lives and investing in the future of youth in and around the Oswego, New York community.” The foundation was forced to get creative, and on Aug. 11, they’ll use the whole of the Midway Drive-In’s spacious campus to make social distancing possible.
Gates will open at 7:15 p.m. for an 8:30 pm showing of the first film, as officials say the features are still being finalized. The foundation is asking for donations per vehicle, and pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase on Eventbrite at gdmf-movie-night.eventbrite.com.
“There will also be a food drive at the entrance upon arrival, so please bring canned goods to donate,” foundation officials said. Donations will go to the Human Concerns Center of Oswego.
For more information or to donate, visit garrettdunsmoormemorialfoundation.com or email gdmemorialfoundation@gmail.com.
