Garrett Dunsmoor Foundation summer fundraiser returns Aug. 7

OSWEGO — One of Oswego’s biggest charity bashes is back after a year off due to COVID-19.
Officials from the the Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation have announced annual fundraising event will take place this summer as they continue to celebrate the memory of Oswego’s Garrett Dunsmoor. The foundation provides philanthropic grants to community-minded organizations in the Port City and surrounding area, in addition to an annual scholarship at Oswego High School. An OHS and St. Lawrence University graduate, Dunsmoor tragically perished in an oversea accident weeks after taking his degree from the North Country college in 2018.
The fundraiser will be held Aug. 7 from 2-8 p.m. at Lake Elizabeth,779 County Route 53, Oswego.
A fee applies with a discount for children’s tickets. Adult admission are for ages 16 and over, child admission are for ages 15 and under, officials said. Capacity is currently limited to 500 people, officials said.
Tickets are availableonline through Eventbrite at https://2021-gdmf.eventbrite.com, or in-person at the following locations: Clarion Hotel & Suites, Strands & Essence, Southern Fare, Warner PT and Zamps.
Tickets include live music featuring the Billionaires, games, food, soft drinks and more. There will also be a cash bar, raffles, additional carnival food and apparel available for purchase.
Attendees can also sign up for a cornhole tournament to be held concurrently. Tickets for the tournament, which require a full event ticket, are available on the Eventbrite link. Check the foundation website for updated tournament rules.
The event will follow state COVID guidelines, organizers said. Follow on Facebook at facebook.com/gdmemorialfoundation or the website at garrettdunsmoormemorialfoundation.com for updates.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available, foundation officials said.
“Any funds raised will support our mission to enrich the lives and invest in the future of youth in and around the Oswego Community,” said MacKenzie Dunsmoor, Garrett’s sister and the organization’s founder.
