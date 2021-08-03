Garrett Dunsmoor Foundation annual memorial fundraiser this weekend

OSWEGO — The second annual Garrett Dunsmoor memorial fundraiser will be held this Saturday, Aug. 7 from 2-8 p.m. at Lake Elizabeth, 779 County Route 53, Oswego.
Tickets are available for purchase at the Clarion Hotel, Southern Fare, Strands & Essence, Warner Physical Therapy, and Zamps. They can also be purchased online at www.2021-gdmf.eventbrite.com.
“Garrett was an incredible young man whose positive attitude, sense of humor, and compassion for others left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him,” said MacKenzie Dunsmoor, Garrett’s sister and one of the organization’s founders. “While Garrett is not here to fulfill his destiny, we continue his legacy of love by giving youth in and around Oswego the opportunities he had earned.”
To date, the Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation has funded 30 individual grants to help youth in the greater Oswego area and awarded 4 scholarships to graduating seniors to further their education.
Tickets for Saturday’s event include live music, games, food, soft drinks and more. The music lineup features Cam Caruso from 2-3 p.m., The Royals from 3-4 p.m., John McConnell from 4-5 p.m., Faded Vinyl from 5-6 p.m. and The Billionaires from 6-8 p.m.. Additional features include a cash bar, raffles, and apparel available for purchase. Fundraiser activities (at cost) include a cornhole tournament, Henna tattoos, a dunk booth, tarot card readings, carnival games, and more.
Attendees may sign up for the cornhole tournament on Eventbrite or at the beginning of the event from 2-2:45 PM. Registration cost is $30 per team (teams of 2). The prize for the winning team is custom GD cornhole boards. Bags will fly at 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.2021-gdmf.eventbrite.com.
Interested in volunteering? Email gdmemorialfoundation@gmail.com to sign up for a 2-hour time slot.
The Dunsmoor Foundation and family also thank sponsors: Heagerty Family Foundation, BSI Mechanical, the Hudson O’Neil Family, John Dunsmoor Farms, New York Bold, Rose & Kiernan, Inc., Warner Physical Therapy, Broadwell Hospitality Group, Dom, Sue, & Bianca Bozzeli, Colloca’s Estate Winery, John R. Dudley Construction Inc., Dunsmoor Construction, Inc., Southern Fare, Dr. Karen Stanley DPM, and Stone Creek Golf Club.
If you’re unable to attend but would still like to support, visit www.paypal.me/gdmemorialfoundation.
