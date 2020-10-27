Garrett Dunsmoor Foundation announces next round of grant award winners

OSWEGO — The Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation announced this week their second and next round of grant funding for not-for-profit organizations “who share a mission of supporting local youth.”
Grants were given to organizations in the areas of youth sports, arts and sciences, community projects and youth advocacy, including: Blessings in a Backpack Fulton, CAC of Oswego County, Erin's Angels, Grace and Glory Ministries/Camp Foundations, Hannibal Backpack Ministry, Oswego Bookmobile, Oswego Players, and the VOW Foundation.
“We are extending a huge thank you to everyone who has donated, attended or sponsored a fundraiser, and provided additional support to make these contributions possible,” said MacKenzie Dunsmoor.
Garrett Dunsmoor was a standout student and athlete at Oswego High School before his tragic and unexpected death the summer after he graduated college. The foundation bearing his name was started by his family to "enrich the lives and invest in the future of youth in and around the Oswego community."
For more information, visit garrettdunsmoormemorialfoundation.com
