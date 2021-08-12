A Fulton family in need is asking the community to pitch in and help defray costs for their 24-year-old daughter after she had two surgeries to remove a malignant brain tumor.
According to family friend and aunt Tammy Henderson, Zoe Perez Galindo began suffering from headaches and an overwhelming need to sleep in March of this year.
The situation became progressively worse until one day her family found her passed out. As a result, she visited her doctor and was subsequently diagnosed with a debilitating, life-threatening brain tumor. Her doctors recommended surgery.
Henderson said Zoe had the first surgery shortly after her initial diagnosis. It left her with a lack of motor skills, requiring four months of rehabilitation to learn to walk and talk again. To exacerbate the situation, after her second surgery, in June, Galindo slipped into a coma and lies today in Upstate Medical Center awaiting transfer to a specialized rehabilitation hospital in Pennsylvania.
Galindo’s mother and father, Lisa and Edvin Perez, have been understandably drained by the situation. Moreover, the family has exhausted all financial means while standing vigil by their daughter’s bedside, Henderson said.
“Zoe’s mother, Lisa, never leaves her daughter’s hospital room,” Henderson said. “She spends all her time with her daughter in the hopes she’ll wake up soon.”
Henderson has taken on the responsibility of putting together several fundraising projects in the hopes of assisting the family.
“We’ve started a GoFundMe page,” Henderson said. “We are holding a benefit dinner, and the Bessie Rich Circle Committee of the State Street United Methodist Church Bargain Shoppe has offered to donate its proceeds from their part of the city-wide yard sale.”
That yard sale is set for Saturday, Aug. 14, at 304 S. Fourth St.
In addition to the yard sale, they’re hosting a bake sale, along with selling hot dogs, soda and water, Henderson said.
Pat Laxton, manager of the Bargain Shoppe, said they give to causes each week and believe this one is very important.
“We feel the community should come together to take care of one of its own,” Laxton said.
Henderson said the benefit dinner is on Sunday, Aug. 22, at the Fulton Elks Lodge, located at 57 Pierce Drive in Fulton. The dinner’s hours are from noon until gone, or 6 p.m., and the menu will feature several selections.
A pulled pork dinner with coleslaw and baked beans will be served, as will a half-chicken dinner with salt potatoes and corn. Also, in a cafeteria-style setting, they’ll have lasagna and green salad, and baked ziti with pasta salad. Drinks will be available.
Pre-sale tickets can be obtained by calling Henderson at 315-806-1234, or you can use Cash App by logging on and going to $tammyjhenderson. If the event is not sold out, tickets will be available at the door.
Raffles and gift baskets are planned, in addition to live music from Orion Behling. Plus, an anonymous donor has made a bounce house available for the kids, Henderson said.
Henderson describes Galindo as someone anyone would be proud to call family or friend.
“Zoe is a wonderful person,” Henderson said. “She loves softball and horses, and she adores children to the extent that one day she hopes to make her career as a daycare worker.”
Henderson wants to thank the folks at the Fulton Elks Lodge for their generous donation of the hall for the event. She said all the help everyone has offered and given overwhelms her.
“We appreciate everyone’s support and are asking for your prayers,” Henderson said. “We just want our Zoe back.”
Anyone wishing to donate to Galindo’s medical expenses can log on to gofund.me/a9ec4e61, or contact Henderson at 315-806-1234.
