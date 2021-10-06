OSWEGO — Local residents came together to celebrate the fall season over the weekend the Oswego YMCA’s CNY Pumpkin Festival.
The event was held Saturday and Sunday at Washington Square Park. It featured live music, local vendors, family-friendly events, and a slew of harvest-themed activities for families, according to event officials.
The event is a collaboration between the local YMCA and the city of Oswego to welcome the fall season to the community. According to a sampling of those attending, the festival did just that.
“We come almost every year,” Port City resident David Sterio said Saturday. “The vendors are great and hopefully everybody comes out and supports them. Without them, there cannot be a festival.”
Throughout the festival, local businesses were set up and several family activities occurred, including the Scarecrow Scramble (a two-person, three-legged scarecrow-themed race), a scarecrow building competition, a pumpkin-face contest, a corn maze, as well as 18th-century historic games from members of the Fort Ontario State Historic Site.
The featured music performance from the DeSantis Orchestra was one of the best parts of the festival, according to Sterio and other community members. The festival’s other musical performances included the local band Love Volcanoes, the New York Relics, and local musician Mike Shiel.
“We mostly came to hear the music,” Sterio said while tapping his feet to the DeSantis Orchestra’s performance.
The 2021 Pumpkin Festival marked the return of the event after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related safety restrictions. Event organizers told The Palladium-Times earlier this year the hiatus inspired them to go all out this year.
“(The festival is) such a great opportunity for us to get out of our facility and engage with our community in a variety of enjoyable and creative ways,” Trish Levine, Oswego YMCA health, wellness, development and marketing communications director said prior to this year’s event.
Amusement rides from Ontario Amusements entertained children throughout the park. For Oswego residents Becky Wilmott and Eric Callahan, the rides were one of the highlights of their day.
“My favorite part is watching the kids have fun and enjoy the rides and stuff,” Wilmott said. “It’s nice to see everyone out after last year and seeing the vendors and supporting local businesses and stuff like that.”
“Our daughter wanted to ride amusement rides and we looked online and found the festival,” Callahan said.“The best part is my daughter’s smiles.”
For Dave McManus, the festival was “better than expected” and the musical talent was the highlight. “The last couple of years it was not as much stuff for younger audience,” McManus said. “The music is great and the atmosphere is good.”
1 of 5
Residents enjoy the DeSantis Orchestra
Oswego residents flocked to Washington Square last weekend to enjoy the YMCA's CNY Pumpkin Festival after for the first time in two-years. Throughout the weekend the free family-focused event featured musical performances, children's activities, amusement rides and a slew of vendors. Pictured above, residents pack Washington Square to listen to the DeSantis Orchestra.
Oswego residents flocked to Washington Square last weekend to enjoy the YMCA's CNY Pumpkin Festival after for the first time in two-years. Throughout the weekend the free family-focused event featured musical performances, children's activities, amusement rides and a slew of vendors. Pictured, local resident Helen Sterling enjoys riding on an amusement ride Saturday.
Oswego residents flocked to Washington Square last weekend to enjoy the YMCA's CNY Pumpkin Festival after for the first time in two-years. Throughout the weekend the free family-focused event featured musical performances, children's activities, amusement rides and a slew of vendors. Pictured above, Beth and Robert Bleakley build a pumpkin.
Jeremy and Mandy Donohue help Orion Donohue construct a scarecrow.
Oswego residents flocked to Washington Square last weekend to enjoy the YMCA's CNY Pumpkin Festival after for the first time in two-years. Throughout the weekend the free family-focused event featured musical performances, children's activities, amusement rides and a slew of vendors. Pictured, Jeremy and Mandy Donohue help Orion Donohue design a scarecrow.
Jessica Miller helps Natalie Plyter during a free activity
Oswego residents flocked to Washington Square last weekend to enjoy the YMCA's CNY Pumpkin Festival after for the first time in two-years. Throughout the weekend the free family-focused event featured musical performances, children's activities, amusement rides and a slew of vendors. Pictured, Fort Ontario volunteer Jessica Miller helps Natalie Plyter with a colonial-themed activity.
Oswego residents flocked to Washington Square last weekend to enjoy the YMCA's CNY Pumpkin Festival after for the first time in two-years. Throughout the weekend the free family-focused event featured musical performances, children's activities, amusement rides and a slew of vendors. Pictured above, residents pack Washington Square to listen to the DeSantis Orchestra.
Greg Caster photo
Helen Sterling enjoys an amusement ride.
Oswego residents flocked to Washington Square last weekend to enjoy the YMCA's CNY Pumpkin Festival after for the first time in two-years. Throughout the weekend the free family-focused event featured musical performances, children's activities, amusement rides and a slew of vendors. Pictured, local resident Helen Sterling enjoys riding on an amusement ride Saturday.
Greg Caster photo
Beth and Robert Bleakley design a pumpkin.
Oswego residents flocked to Washington Square last weekend to enjoy the YMCA's CNY Pumpkin Festival after for the first time in two-years. Throughout the weekend the free family-focused event featured musical performances, children's activities, amusement rides and a slew of vendors. Pictured above, Beth and Robert Bleakley build a pumpkin.
Greg Caster photo
Jeremy and Mandy Donohue help Orion Donohue construct a scarecrow.
Oswego residents flocked to Washington Square last weekend to enjoy the YMCA's CNY Pumpkin Festival after for the first time in two-years. Throughout the weekend the free family-focused event featured musical performances, children's activities, amusement rides and a slew of vendors. Pictured, Jeremy and Mandy Donohue help Orion Donohue design a scarecrow.
Greg Caster photo
Jessica Miller helps Natalie Plyter during a free activity
Oswego residents flocked to Washington Square last weekend to enjoy the YMCA's CNY Pumpkin Festival after for the first time in two-years. Throughout the weekend the free family-focused event featured musical performances, children's activities, amusement rides and a slew of vendors. Pictured, Fort Ontario volunteer Jessica Miller helps Natalie Plyter with a colonial-themed activity.
Greg Caster photo
Levine told The Palladium-Times Monday the festival was a success, and she said she was happy the community enjoyed the event.
“We feel that this collaboration between the YMCA and the city of Oswego was a success in presenting this family-focused fall festival,” Levine said. “I think the event was successful because of the support of the community, businesses, and members from various organizations.“
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said he thought the event went well and said the YMCA did a “fantastic job” with the festival bringing families and children out for a day of fun and excitement.
“We are happy to work with the YMCA to put the event on and will look for even more ways to make it better in the coming years,” Barlow said Monday.
Next year’s Pumpkin Festival is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 1 and 2, and event organizers are anticipating improvements upon this year’s festival including more food and beverage variety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.