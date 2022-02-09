FULTON — If you ever wanted to drive a racecar but were held back by lack of skill, resources or opportunity, here’s your chance.
Thanks to the city of Fulton and Chris Waldron, director of Fulton Parks and Recreation, a former NASCAR employee and race fan since he was 5 years old, not only can someone put the pedal to the metal just like the pros, they might even get a chance to race against the pros themselves in and for the first city to sponsor its own iRacing team.
Imagine climbing behind the wheel of a NASCAR stock car and competing at Daytona, Dover or the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and representing your city, all from your own living room.
Simulator racing has been around since 1989 with the Indianapolis 500 game that many consider the crossover from game to simulation, according to iRacing.com website. iRacing started as the gaming company Papyrus Design Group, created by Dave Kaemmer of Boston. After the success of his first crossover game in the early 1990s, Kaemmer went on to create and improve the graphics of several more simulation games that included NASCAR and Grand Prix racing. All were considered monumental achievements in “sim” racing.
When Papyrus went out of business in 2002, Kaemmer began to develop iRacing.com, which was officially founded in 2004 and launched its online racing platform in 2008.
Waldron said the thing that truly revved up the sim sport was the outbreak of COVID-19.
“When the pandemic started, NASCAR, partnering with FOX Sports, took their actual drivers, set them up with simulator equipment and nationally broadcast these sim races as if they were real races,” Waldron said. “The racecar drivers were sitting at home, socially distanced from everybody but yet they put them on FOX Sports as if it were an actual sporting event.”
Waldron said the technology has come so far with these modern-day graphics that sometimes it’s hard to tell the difference between the virtual racing and racing in real life.
“In fact, it’s an experience where the professional racecar drivers say it is as close to the real thing as you can get,” Waldron said. “They will even punch in what the weather will be like on that particular day and race in those conditions.”
Simulator equipment is advanced to the point where a unit is comprised of a driver’s car seat that moves backward on acceleration and forward on braking, up and down as if they were real, a steering wheel, a standard H-pattern shifter and clutch, accelerator and brake pedals all held together as one unit inside a metal tubular frame. Pull it up to a table where you can set your laptop, or as big a monitor as one would like, plug your digital equipment into the computer, and it’s “Drivers, start your engines.”
Waldron said you can go as expensive as you want or as inexpensive as you want.
“You can get a digital steering wheel and clamp it to the table in front of your laptop,” he said. “Other people go out and spend upward of $50,000 to get wraparound screens and all the bells and whistles.”
A search on Amazon showed setups costing between $200 and $2,500.
Waldron said during the pandemic he built his simulator equipment frame out of wood and bought electronic components to attach to it.
Waldron added, the crew chief is a computer voice that gives you your lap times, pit stop strategy and advice on the track.
Sim racing caught on over the years to the point where drivers now use it to practice on tracks. The experience is remarkably realistic due to the laser mapping technology used to go over and examine every detail of all the tracks they use. If there’s a bump in the asphalt on the real track, a driver is going to feel it in the sim.
Drivers such as Chase Elliot, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch are all iRacers.
“There are actual NASCAR owners like Joe Gibbs who own real teams and virtual teams,” Waldron said. “Also, they can take the data, and if you’re found to have talent, you could be signed to a pro simulation race team.”
“This year’s grand prize to win the NASCAR E-racing championship is about $300,000,” Waldron said. “There is real money involved.”
To further enhance iRacing’s credibility, in 2020 Dale Earnhardt Jr. was named executive director and part of the company’s management committee, saying at the announcement, “I’ve been a devoted iRacing member for nearly three decades.”
In the non-professional racing world, Waldron said there are IRacers that get online worldwide and race each other 24 hours a day.
And now, they can race in Fulton, for Fulton.
During the initial days of the pandemic, while Waldron was building his simulator, he said he started thinking to himself, “Why couldn’t we get a league going?”
He started to ask himself, if other people are doing it independently, why couldn’t it be done as a part of the recreation department?
Figuring E-sports is the future, Waldron said he looked it up online to see what other cities did this and couldn’t find any. So figuring Fulton would be the first city to put an iRacing team together, he reached out to iRacing. Waldron said they were very excited to hear his idea.
Waldron got to work recruiting and said he got three people signed up the first day.
“We have other people who called who are interested,” he said. “We also have businesses who are interested in sponsoring races that we’ll put their name on.”
“For example,” Waldron said. “If The Palladium-Times wanted to sponsor a race for $100, we could hold The Palladium-Times 200 at the Daytona Speedway.”
Waldron said he knows a lot of local IRacers who have these simulators at home. Between Brewerton, Fulton, Oswego, and surrounding area he feels they are going to get good numbers of people signed up.
“Maybe at first we’ll do a beginners league,” he said. “Then an advanced league, maybe a short track night, a dirt track night, a NASCAR night — the sky’s the limit.”
Waldron said all you need is the iRacing subscription and the Monster Energy cars that we use, plus the tracks, then all you have to do is log on and we’ll have an official racing series. The races won’t be broadcast on Fox Sports, of course, but Waldron said they will put them up on Facebook for fans to view.
Waldron said finding a way to incorporate racing into the community will help to make the fans of it feel like a part of this community and appreciated.
“That’s the main goal with all this,” Waldron said.
He is not the only Fulton official who feels this is a good idea.
“We are excited to bring a new program that is innovative, fresh and new,” said Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “We want to continue to think outside the box to appeal to diverse audiences and introduce the community to new experiences. Stay tuned for an exciting expansion of the iRacing program to include science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) learning in our schools.”
Anyone interested in signing up for iRacing, or needing more details, may call Waldron at 315-592-2474.
Waldron said he almost forgot the best part of all.
“When you crash, and you will crash,” he said, “not only are there no repair bills, but no injuries either.”
