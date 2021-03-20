Fulton woman charged with animal cruelty; Police say puppy ate fatal amount of her heroin

FULTON - A woman is facing an animal cruelty charge after allegedly letting a puppy eat some of the same heroin she was using, leading to the dog's death.
New York State Police announced Friday afternoon Nicole M. Holland, 26, of Fulton, had been charged the previous day with one count of animal cruelty pursuant to state agriculture and markets law §353. It's a Class A misdemeanor.
Holland was issued an appearance ticket, and is next scheduled to appear in Hannibal Town Court at 6 p.m. April 6, 2021.
Troopers said in a press release Holland allegedly allowed six-week-old "Champ," a miniature doberman pinscher, to "ingest heroin from a plate while she was in the process of consuming heroin." An investigation revealed the dog, who weighed less than two pounds, died of opioid intoxication, according to police.
The Oswego County SPCA and scientists from Cornell University assisted in the investigation.
