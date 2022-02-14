FULTON — All trails led to Fulton on Saturday for the 22nd annual Great Eastern Whiteout vintage snowmobile show and swap meet in and around the Fulton War Memorial.
The event saw hundreds of antique snowmobiles on display or for sale, and many of them were entered into judging in a variety of categories. More than a couple thousand people crowded into the area to showcase vintage sleds, sells parts or snowmobile-related items, or simply just to check out the sleds and speak with those attending from the throughout New York state and beyond.
People were excited to be back at the Whiteout in Fulton after the 2021 Great Eastern Whiteout was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fulton’s Jim Latino is the producer of the event, which donates all its proceeds to local charities.
Ken Wheelock, another organizer of the Whiteout, said this year’s event was a huge success.
“It was a good event. In fact, we had a record number of sleds,” Wheelock said. “We had 318 registered sleds, and about another hundred sleds were there from people on hand just to have a good time and show off their sleds.”
While Saturday’s showcase went off without a hitch, Sunday’s scheduled vintage snowmobile trail ride to the firehouse in Lysander for breakfast was canceled because the trail was not in good enough condition, Wheelock said.
Best of Show honors went to a 1973 Snow Job model 50 made by Kawasaki and entered by Cicero’s Robert Mazzoli.
The Whiteout’s featured sled this year was Polaris, and the Best Featured Sled award went to the father and son team of Ray and Eric Melfi of North Syracuse for their 1976 Polaris TX 340.
Wheelock said the Furthest Traveled Award was a tie among David Hunter and Chris Bryant of Brunswick, Maine; and Jason Gibbs of Livermore, Maine. Other entrants came from as far away as Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Michigan, Wheelock said.
Not everyone there traveled a great distance. Dave Seymour of Fulton displayed a couple of Viking snowmobiles from the 1970s and entered them into the judging. He said he was excited about the return of the Whiteout this year.
“I like it, being from Fulton. I appreciate it. This is probably the best show on the East Coast,” said Seymour, who added that he attends several similar shows in the area. “We’ve got lots of parts and lots of sleds. Everybody knows everybody here. That’s what I like about it. That’s the best part, coming here and just talking with everybody. That’s my favorite part.”
He said people get a kick out of seeing his Viking sleds, made in Minnesota. He displayed a purple one and a gold one (Minnesota Vikings colors).
Pointing to the purple one, Seymour said, “This is a 1976 Viking from the last year that they were made. They made about 500 of them. This is an unrestored original.”
The gold one was a 1973 Viking, restored with new fiberglass and a new seat, he said.
“They’re not very popular around here, but there are a lot of them out west,” Seymour said. “They were pretty good back in the day because they copied Arctic Cat. They were smart that way. They just copied Arctic Cat but they didn’t have the financing to keep up with Arctic Cat, so they died in ’76.
“A lot of people like them because they are so rare. You just don’t see them.”
Rare models and makes along with beloved popular vintage snowmobiles were all represented at the show.
Doug Crandell of Brockport was on hand with a 1978 Panther 5000.
“It’s a 1978, all original,” he said. “I bought it from the original owner. The guy just used it for ice fishing. It has original equipment, the original seat, and original paint. I brought this one today to showcase and sell.”
Crandell said he goes to vintage snowmobile shows throughout the area. Asked why, he said, “Just a love of snowmobiles. It’s something that all us crazy people love to do.”
Looking around at the huge crowd, he said, “There are hundreds of sleds, thousands of people. People are really enjoying themselves. This whole COVID thing has had us locked up for a couple of years.”
Jay Smith from Hudson Falls was there selling antique snowmobile parts. He said it was the first Whiteout he has attended in a while.
“My wife offered to help me and my friend offered to help me, so I thought with all the help, why not go?” he said.
His inventory included “all antique stuff, things you can’t find anymore,” he said, “There is a mishmash of everything, basically, bits and pieces to get your sled back together again.”
How did he collect all these rare parts?
“I have people call me and say ‘I’ve got a bunch of snowmobile parts in my basement. Would you come and get them?’ Then I have other people that say ‘I’ve got a dealer inventory here, would you like to buy it?” This has been over the years,” Smith said. “So you dig it out, you throw a few pieces in a box, and you bring it along.”
With all the vintage sleds on hand Saturday, Smith expected many snowmobilers would be stopping by his area.
A small sled displayed by Fred Lomanto of Whitesboro was an attention-getter. It was a 1997 Arctic Cat “Kitty Kat,” designed for kids.
“I used to race snowmobiles when I was younger,” Lomanto said. “I’ve got grandchildren now, so I thought I’d fix one up for my grandson. I’ve got two little granddaughters, so they can all ride it. It’s all about kids right now as far as I’m concerned.”
Also sharing a family tradition of snowmobiling are Bob Moshier and his son Bob Moshier Jr., who were in attendance with a pair of 1963 Trailmaker sleds.
Bob Moshier Sr. is the eastern region director of the Antique Snowmobile Club of America. As part of a two-page Valley News preview of the Whiteout in the Feb. 9 edition of the newspaper, Moshier wrote an article about those Trailmaker Adventurers and how his love for the history of antique snowmobiles grew. The article also included an old photo taken in the 1990s of him with son Bob Jr. on his lap at the wheel of one of the Trailmakers.
A new photo of the two with the same Trailmaker was taken.
“They made 350 (Trailmakers) in 1963, which was 10 percent of the market then,” Bob Moshier Sr. said. “A friend of mine had them. His brother had passed away, and he wanted to see if I could get them running.”
At first, he wasn’t sure he wanted the two Trailmakers, which had been sitting in a barn some 30 years. He said he didn’t have the time or space for them. Then he made note of the decal: “The Trailmaker — Abe Mathews Engineering Co., Hibbing, Minn.”
Moshier took on the challenge. Through lots of phone calls, letters, and research, it led him to write a history of the Mathews’ Trailmaker and to his involvement with the Antique Snowmobile Club of America.
