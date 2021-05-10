FULTON — The Fulton Veterans Council will not hold a Memorial Day ceremony again this year because of the continuing COVID-19 virus concerns.
“We hope all of you reach out to the veterans in your life and let them know that you remember the sacrifices made by their comrades,” Donna Kestner of the Veterans Council said. “We do hope to be able to hold our POW/MIA/9-11 remembrance ceremony in September.
“Peter Allen, our Fulton Veteran of the Year, and his Thank A Service Member organization is holding a Watchfire on May 28 in the Denesha parking lot.”
The American Legion on Oneida Street, the VFW on Cayuga Street, and some of local banks have drop boxes for any old U.S. flags that will be collected for the Watchfire.
“Bricks are still available for our Walk of History. Please call 315-598-9696 for information,” Kestner said.
