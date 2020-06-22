FULTON — Finally after a long offseason because of the COVID-19 pandemic, cars will hit the new clay at Fulton Speedway on Thursday, June 25, for a test and tune practice session that is open to any car that runs on dirt.
The pit gate will open at 5 p.m., with cars on the track at 6 p.m.
Participants must follow CDC social distancing recommendations.
“Fans will not be allowed in the grandstands due to the restrictions,” a speedway press release stated. “However, we are encouraged by recent progress made across the state and are hopeful we will get the green light soon for racing.”
See www.fultonspeedway.com for updates and more details.
