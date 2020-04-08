FULTON — Due to the unknowns related to the amount of state aid the district can expect for 2020-21, the Fulton City School District is working on tightening the budget, school officials said Tuesday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposed budget from January included a 3.26 percent increase in total aid to more than $51 million for the district, but with the COVID-19 pandemic causing a multi-billion dollar deficit at the state level, that number has decreased.
A pandemic adjustment — roughly a $1.38 million cut — was factored into Fulton’s state aid lines, meaning the amount of money projected to be sent to the district would remain within $3,000 of what it expected for this school year.
There is, however, a line of $1.38 million the school could receive from the federal CARES Act, but Fulton Superintendent Brian Pulvino pointed out that money isn’t guaranteed and is reviewed on a quarterly basis. If the state revenues aren’t where they need to be, he said, the money will be withheld.
“My point of view on this is we have to look at that as $0,” Pulvino told the school’s board of education during its virtual meeting Tuesday. “I believe he’s going to take all of it. I’m going to preface this with I think our governor is doing an amazing job leading in a time of great challenge, however the pieces around education, there’s always been issues around efficiency and some questions he’s had around that.”
Pulvino and Business Administrator Kathy Nichols urged the board to be conservative with how much money to expect from the state.
“I can’t believe they would give us ($1.38 million) when basically the governor had only planned on increasing our foundation aid by $500-600,000,” Nichols said. “If I was putting money on this — my own — I’d be betting we’re not going to see this.”
Some of the cuts Nichols proposed in the budget included almost $280,000 less in the capital portion of the budget for utilities. Nichols said the administration usually leaves a cushion on that line, but brought it back to where she projects it will be.
There was also a $100,000 reduction to the capital fund, effectively cutting the planned capital outlay project for the year. Pulvino said the district would’ve gotten 98 percent of that money back, but the goal right now is to cut expenditures.
“We still have a lot of work to do to balance (the budget), but right now the work that’s been done to get to this point was trying to shave and get efficient and see where we could reduce things,” Pulvino said. “That’s not talking about programs or anything, just trying to get at it this way.”
As of Tuesday, Pulvino said there is no plan to dip into the designated fund balance or reserves.
“The positive news is that as a district we have not relied on any reserves or fund balance the last three years, and we maximized our tax cap,” Pulvino said. “The combination of those three things has left us as strong as any district could be.”
Pulvino said he hopes the board continues that mindset. He said the key is not only putting together a solid budget for 2020-21, but for several years to come.
“What’s happening now is going to affect us down the road,” he said. “So even if we got that $1.3 million, we don’t know that the state is going to match that a year from now. They may say ‘we can’t even match that.’ We need to consistently be thinking about that, that we’re not only developing a budget for right now, but we’re developing budgets that are going to help us in two or three years.”
With the board of education and budget votes pushed back from May to June, Pulvino said he hopes to get a clearer picture of what to expect from the state and the possible CARES Act funds before the May 12 school board meeting.
“If we can get to the May 12 meeting, I think we’re better there. Then we’ll get a real good indication from the state at the end of April what they’re doing,” Pulvino said.
