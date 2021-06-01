FULTON — The Fulton City School District (FCSD) Board of Education has unveiled details about how it will use the $14.5 million the district is set to receive later this year.
Throughout the pandemic’s course, lawmakers on Capitol Hill passed the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
These two legislative packages were designed to help ease COVID-19’s devastating economic impact felt across the nation through stimulus money allocated to Americans and state educational institutions.
Through the CRRSAA and ARPA, the U.S. Department of Education allocated more than $12 billion in relief money to New York state for distribution to school districts. Among Oswego County’s nine school districts, the FCSD received the most, amounting to $14,515,271 — $4,256,277 from the CRRSAA and $10,258,994 from the ARPA.
While the money will help the district, FCSD Superintendent Brian Pulvino said the funds are different, specifically in the time frame the district has to use the money. The CRRSAA funding is available from March 13, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2023, while the ARPA money is available for one year longer, ending on Sept. 30, 2024.
“Technically the money is available now, but we have to get our applications approved first,” Pulvino said.
Due to the relief packages’ large time frame for usage, Pulvino said district officials anticipate using the funds after the current school term concludes.
Pulvino said during the May 25 board meeting that the plan hones in on target areas district officials believe need improvement. Areas include but are not limited to the district’s level of instruction, community engagement and student and staff support, and its health and safety systems.
Among the many improvements the district plans to take on, Pulvino said the money would help the district’s instructional level through focusing on the staff and their needs.
“Our instructional coaching is an area where we coach up and make sure that our teachers have the support and feedback necessary to help them succeed,” he said. “The feedback you get is what makes people stronger.”
Strong community engagement is a key point resonating with district officials. In an effort to improve this sector, Pulvino said the money would help the district’s Parent University and provide new, innovative community and school initiatives.
As students are re-engaged with the district and start coming to school fully in person, Pulvino said the grants would help improve safety practices and improve ventilation for students easing their way back into in-person attendance.
“These are our initial targeted areas. The feedback we have been receiving is nicely in line with these areas. We will continue to look at the feedback over the next week or so as we tighten up our plan,” Pulvino said.
He said the district is required to draft two separate plans detailing the district’s use for legislative funding before any projects are undertaken. In order to facilitate the projects and to use the money the best way they can, Pulvino said constituent feedback would be invaluable.
“(Once the plans are finished) we will have those plans posted on our website and have open opportunities for comments,” Pulvino said.
He added that he is confident the plans, once finished, will receive approval later this year.
“We are going to put out new position announcements in anticipation of approval, which we are more than 99 percent sure will pass, so when we get approval, it allows us to be ahead of the game,” Pulvino said. “We’re poised nicely to infuse new people into our systems and we recognize the fact that we want to create something that's sustainable and has the capacity over time.”
The district administrative staff’s draft CRRSAA plan is slated for presentation at the next board meeting June 8, while the draft ARPA plan will be released at the following board meeting scheduled for June 22.
The public comment period for the CRRSAA plan starts on June 8 following the public unveiling and concludes June 25. Pulvino said constituents could expect regular updates as the district plans are drafted.
Board of Education meetings are held biweekly and can be accessed virtually at fultoncsd.org through the district tab or viewed on the district’s YouTube channel. Meetings start at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.