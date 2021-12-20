FULTON — The topic holding meetings in person or virtually was discussed at this week’s virtual meeting of the Fulton City School District Board of Education.
While the board has been meeting virtually since October, the issue of meeting in person was put to the board by member Lynn Lyons, who due to health concerns would prefer to keep meeting virtually.
“We can stay remote if we choose to do virtual meetings until the 15th of January,” said Robbin Griffin, board president. “I don’t know what’s going to happen if that’s going to change or not, but we can certainly talk about it.”
Lyons said it’s her understanding Gov. Hochul will not be enforcing the mask mandate, especially since they have students on the board. Lyons added her concerns were heightened due to a situation at the last in-person meeting where people refused to wear their masks and then leave when they were asked.
“I don’t want to have to go through that again,” Lyons said. “I don’t want to put our kids in jeopardy and also, I guess it comes down to the fact I don’t want to go into a meeting myself when the (infection) rate in our county is the highest it’s been since the pandemic started.”
Griffin said she understood and supported Lyons’ point of view, however, she conceded they were only two members and asked to hear from others.
“I would like to respectfully disagree with that,” board member Jessica Pappalardo said. “We’re asking our children to be in the schools so I think that setting an example by us being in the schools is important.”
Pappalardo said she was unaware of any other school boards going virtual right now. It’s her feeling the board meetings have SROs (school resource officers) to help implement the mask policy and they should use them to the fullest.
“If we state our expectations ahead of time we shouldn’t run into the issues we’ve had in the past,” Pappalardo said. “I think we should do what we’re asking our students to do.”
Board member Jennifer Mainville said she agreed with Pappalardo. “If we have the expectation that anybody entering a school building is wearing a mask, if you enter an athletic event and you’re not wearing a mask, you’re going to be asked to leave,” she said.
Mainville also said she believes if there is a problem with someone who refuses to wear a mask, then the authorities should be relied upon to handle the situation.
“I do know that Phoenix ran into that problem over the weekend at a wrestling event and the police escorted a couple of people out,” Mainville said. “So if we can fall into agreement and have that question answered, I don’t see why we can’t meet in public as well.”
Superintendent of Schools Brian Pulvino said there are always those individuals that want to test the limits, but the school hasn’t had any issues to this point.
Griffin said she was aware through the board of presidents there were districts around the state that had some issues with masking off and on, and had to stop meetings and go back to virtual meetings to complete their work.
“With the commissioner making it very clear, the concern is the students,” Griffin said. “We are obligated, and it says if we can’t guarantee (safety), so that’s the one piece I would like us to think about.”
Brenda Abelgore, board vice president, said another thing to think about are the people who would attend the meetings in person who could be sick themselves.
“That’s just something to think about,” Abelgore said.
Griffin said the board loses a certain amount of control on who enters the building during in-person meetings as opposed to during the day when the doors to school are locked.
The board decided to look into the answers of everyone’s concerns and revisit the topic at the next meeting.
Emphasis on literacy
Also at the meeting, the next part of the district’s Strategic Coherence Plan — literacy — was the focus.
Daniel Carroll, the district’s executive director of instruction and achievement, introduced literacy as the embodiment of the four areas of the coherence wheel, focusing direction, cultivating collaborative cultures, securing accountability and deepening learning.
Carroll summed up what the 9 percent of COVID stimulus funds dedicated to literacy affords the board to put into effect.
“While 9 percent may seem small, that 9 percent, or a little over a million dollars, goes a really long way,” Carroll said.
The $1,050,000 allocated toward literacy allows for additional teachers to provide specialized support in reading, summer programs available to all K-12 students, a continued commitment to the Oswego County Literacy Initiative (OCLI) and the expansion of professional development in evidence-based reading instruction to grades 4-12.
“This is money well spent,” Carroll said. “Our strategic intent on the elementary side is by 2024, 95 percent of third-grade students will be reading at or above grade level.”
Carroll further explained the reason literacy is so important is the data clearly shows reading by third grade on grade level is the best indicator of high school graduation.
“Students who don’t read on grade level by third grade do not graduate at a rate four times higher than those who do,” Carroll said.
Carroll added that nationwide studies support the conclusion 80 percent of economically disadvantaged children do not read proficiently by the end of third grade.
“Not only is reading at grade level a critical goal for our students at that grade and beyond, it’s an indicator and a key to their success, health and better outcomes throughout their lives,“ Carroll said.
Carroll said knowing the importance of reading on lifetime success it would be in the best interest of the students for the district to collaborate with the Reading League, the main source of providing evidence-based professional development.
“The Reading League introduced us to a program called ‘LETRS,’” Carroll said. “This stands for Language Essential for Teachers of Reading and Spelling.”
Carroll described the program as the “gold standard of literacy.”
He said he as well pre-K through third grade teachers and administrators have participated in the program with positive results.
“ When you leave this program you essentially earned a master’s degree in literacy,” Carroll said.
He said when you combine teachers who’ve been empowered with the right evidence-based practices it can result in the 95 percent goal the FCSD seeks.
COVID testing
COVID testing in association with the company Concentric by Ginkgo is something “we’re in the process of getting up and going and hopefully after the break we’ll be back with them soon,” Pulvino said.
“I’ve talked about the Triad approach here in Fulton,” Pulvino said. “We have the Binax (home COVID testing kit) available to us now, which we’re using each and every day, but we’re all so focused on doing the pool testing, and IDNow testing for symptomatic cases.”
Christopher Ells, director of health, physical education, and athletics, spoke more about the subject.
“We have our supplies in and we’re going to run a pilot program next week with a small group,” Ells said. “ (After that) we hope to have it up and running for all of our school community kids and teachers.”
The Abbott IDNOW is a rapid nucleic acid test to detect COVID-19, which has a turnaround time of less than an hour.
Ells said one of the problems with testing is finding a location convenient to have the test performed, and the other is the typically 72 hours a person has to wait for results. It is his hope bringing the test into the school system will alleviate those complications.
