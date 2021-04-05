Fulton Rotary sponsors CCC scholarship for local students

FULTON — The Cayuga Community College Foundation is accepting applications for the Fulton Rotary Foundation Scholarship, according to a Monday announcement from school officials.
Open to new and returning students in the Fulton area, this $500 scholarship will be awarded for the 2021-2022 academic year.
To learn about eligibility details and download the application, visit the CCC website at cayuga-cc.edu/giving/scholarships or contact Ginny Kent in the Foundation Office at 315-294-8524 or vkent@cayuga-cc.edu .
Deadline for submission is May 1, 2021.
