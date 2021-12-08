FULTON — This holiday season, Fulton residents have even more incentive to support local businesses.
“Dasher Dollars,” a new program offered by the city of Fulton, offers a chance for community members to spend $25 in exchange for $50 worth of “Dasher Dollars” to be redeemed at participating small businesses in the city.
“It’s our responsibility as city government to provide opportunities for the community to shop local and support our small-business community,” said Fulton mayor Deana Michaels in a press release. “What better way than to provide a great incentive program like ‘Dasher Dollars’ that is a win-win for all?”
“Dasher Dollars” will go on sale Thursday, Dec. 9, from 2-6 p.m. at the Fulton Municipal Building, 141 S. First St.
Any remaining supply will be available at the municipal building at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10.
After paying $25, residents will receive $50 worth of “Dasher Dollars” in the form of five certificates for $10 each. Participants can begin redeeming the “Dasher Dollars” on Friday, Dec. 10, and will be able to use them at participating local businesses through Jan. 31, 2022.
The program is led by the Fulton Community Development Agency. CDA Interim Executive Director Sarah Farley said that the goal of the program is to “inject $20,000 into the economy” of the city.
“We’ve allocated $10,000 from the city funds to this program,” said Farley. “Essentially, the residents will purchase $10,000, and then our agency is matching that fund. So, businesses are going to get a total of $20,000 worth of gift certificates, hopefully spent at participating businesses that will be reimbursed, and it’ll be a gross of about $20,000 hopefully injected into our local business economy.”
Farley said the “Dasher Dollars” idea was made possible after the city of Fulton allocated funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to the CDA.
“The city has been really generous in partnering with our Community Development Agency, and allocated some of the city of Fulton’s ARPA funds to our agency to help partner with programs such as this,” Farley said.
In September, Fulton offered $100,000 in funding to local businesses through the Business Recovery and Revitalization Grant Program. Farley said that those talks led to the establishment of the “Dasher Dollars” program.
“It was through those discussions that we thought of doing a program like this,” said Farley. “There’s been neighboring communities around us that have done something similar, and we just felt like it would be a great little injection to the economy for our small businesses, and give our residents something to be excited about, too.”
One similar program is taking place in Oswego, with the city offering “Blizzard Bucks” gift cards. With a $25 purchase, local residents receive $50 of “Blizzard Bucks” to be used at local businesses throughout the city. Oswego’s “Blizzard Bucks” went on sale Dec. 2, selling out in less than three hours, according to Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.
Farley said that the response from local businesses in Fulton regarding the program has been “really positive” so far, with over 28 local businesses signed up to participate.
“We’ve seen businesses engaging in our social media, kind of sharing this program,” Farley said. “It’s been an overwhelmingly positive reaction from our business community, for sure.”
While the “Dasher Dollars” expire Jan. 31, 2022, the city hopes that the program will return for the 2022 holiday season.
“I think it’s something that we’re trying to work into our budget, and do again, for at least 2022,” Farley said. “It’s definitely something that we’d like to bring back to the community on a recurring basis.”
